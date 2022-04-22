Santa Energy Announces New Solar Business
Announcing the launch of Santa Solar, Santa Energy's new solar division, as well as adding solar to their Head Quarters in Bridgeport, CT.
Bridgeport, CT, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Comfort You Can Count On - Now Powered by the Sun | Santa Energy Announces the Launch of Santa Solar.
Santa Energy, an energy and home services company with a long history in Connecticut, announced a new residential solar energy division, Santa Solar, on Earth Day to complement their Commercial Solar business that was launched last year. Santa Energy also announced they will be installing solar panels on their buildings and terminals in the coming months.
Solar energy has many benefits. It is not only good for the environment, but it can lower energy costs and increase home values. Santa Solar is a critical component of Santa Energy’s commitment to providing renewable resources to the areas they serve.
“Everyone has energy and the environment on their minds these days,” says Stephen Santa. “Adding solar to your home can help cut back on energy use which is still primarily supported by power plants burning utility gas. People can lower their bills and reduce their carbon emissions while reducing the strain on our ageing electric grid. It’s a win-win!” Stephen is the fourth generation of family members working in the business. “I think we are uniquely positioned to enter the solar market at this time; what sets us apart is that people know Santa Energy and have trusted us for 82 years to do a good job at a fair price and stand behind our work.”
Precision Engineering & Custom Solutions
Santa Solar is a full-service company that utilizes precision engineering to design custom systems. Each solar array is specifically designed for where it’s being installed — it is never one size fits all.
A Local & Knowledgeable Team
Santa Solar’s team is local, knowledgeable, and dependable. Expert technicians are available every step— from design to installation to maintenance.
Advanced System Monitoring
Santa Solar provides the technology to monitor solar array performance right from a smartphone or computer — giving peace of mind at any time.
Backup Battery Solutions
Santa Solar offers a battery backup option to connect to the solar array and home electrical system. This option is designed to kick in when the power goes out.
EV Charging
In addition to powering your home, Santa Solar offers the ability to charge your electric vehicle right from your garage.
Santa Solar is currently available in Fairfield and New Haven counties. For more information and to see what Santa Solar can do for you.
About Santa Solar
Santa Solar is a wholly-owned division of Santa Energy focusing on delivering custom renewable energy solutions to their customers to assist in taking control of their power bills.
About Santa Energy
Santa Energy is a family-owned company headquarters in Bridgeport, CT for over 82 years that wholesales, retails and distributes petroleum products and the installation and repair of home energy systems. Santa Energy serves commercial clients in the Northeast and residential customers in Connecticut.
Media Contact
Peter Greene
Vice President Residential Energy
GreeneP@SantaEnergy.com
