Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc…Rated R
Line-up includes:
MCL - Host
Tony Calabrese - Headliner
Robert Dubac – Feature Act
Chris Espinoza – Opening Act
Shawn Rohlf - Musical Act
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Line-up includes:
MCL - Host
Tony Calabrese - Headliner
Robert Dubac – Feature Act
Chris Espinoza – Opening Act
Shawn Rohlf - Musical Act
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories