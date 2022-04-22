Suitcafe Introduces Limited Edition Sneaker Designs That Can be Customized for Individuality
With the advent of customized sneaker website tools, Suitcafe has created a customized dress sneaker for sporty casual or suits with a new stencil studio product.
New York, NY, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Customization of shoes is nothing new to Suitcafe. Last month, they announced their new Virtual Custom Shoe Creator. Founder & CEO, Philip Pravda, wanted customers to have options and what better place to put those options than in sneakers. “Sure, our shoes are customizable. Change the sole, leather, color etc, but with the sneakers we added a stencil feature where customers can choose patterns or send in their own patterns.”
The Virtual Custom Shoe Creator can be found on the suitcafe.com website by clicking on any shoe/sneaker photo and using the customize link. Once there the sneakers can be changed and customized to what an individual likes. Patterns of the right and left side of the sneaker can be implemented and colors foreground and background can be manipulated all in real time on the screen.
Pravda further explained, “We just released the Patriot Sneaker with an American flag, Lady Liberty and Constitution theme. Let’s say a customer wants the white leather sneaker to be navy and the patterns to reverse in white. That can be done with a few clicks.”
With other sneaker brands releasing custom athletic sneaker design tools online, Suitcafe concentrates on sport casual and dress sneakers, good to be worn with suits, trousers and jeans.
Philip Pravda
347-778-1825
https://suitcafe.com
Twitter: @PhilipPravda @suit_cafe
Instagram: @suitcafe
YouTube: @suitcafe
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/suitcafecom
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippravda/
Podcast: https://itsallbeendonebefore.buzzsprout.com
