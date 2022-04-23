Bridges Family Center’s Annual “Be the Change” 5K Run/Walk

Since 2016, Bridges Family Center, a counseling center that provides a variety of services for individuals and families, has had an annual “Be the Change – Stomp Out the Stigma” 5K run/walk. The name of the event, Be The Change, came about because they wanted the message to be clear: Be the change in our community and stomp out the stigma of mental health. This year, their annual 5K run/walk event will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Chestnut Park in Murray, Kentucky.