LaserSafe PC Software Announces Release of Version 6
LaserSafe PC is releasing its greatest update/version.
West Chester, OH, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- G.L. Services is launching the long-awaited version 6 of its LaserSafe PC software to coincide with Laser World of Photonics being held in Munich from April 26-29.
LaserSafe PC is the leading laser safety software which creates laser safety calculations under 21CFR1040.10/.11, ANSI Z136, and IEC EN60825, for point and extended sources, fiber optics, diffuse reflections, scanning and LED guidance. It generates color coded hazard results for eye and skin exposure, appropriate spectacle and filter specifications, in depth calculation analysis, details on classification determination, and specifies appropriate signage and labeling. Through its Assistant feature, LaserSafe PC shows the Physics and math behind the calculations making it a great tool for neophytes and professionals alike.
Jim Webb, owner of G.L. Services (Barnet, Herts, UK) and creator of LaserSafe PC software, is excited. “With the addition of a number of new improvements and functions, including an industry-defining reporting feature, we are excited to release this major upgrade to the market.”
“One of the many reasons why LaserSafe PC is so well respected is because customers drive its evolution. Our customers love to see their suggestions implemented and will be very happy with this latest version,” notes Scott Wohlstein, President, The Photonics Group.
The Photonics Group distributes LaserSafe PC in the United States (both CONUS and OCONUS), Canada, and Mexico, and is offering current pricing until 05-01-22.
Contact
The Photonics GroupContact
Scott Wohlstein
724-712-3500
https://thephotonicsgroup.com/lasersafe-pc/
Scott Wohlstein
724-712-3500
https://thephotonicsgroup.com/lasersafe-pc/
