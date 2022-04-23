BioSource Celebrating 25 Years in Business
Muskego, WI, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This May marks 25 years since the start of BioSource Cultures & Flavors Inc.
Support, guidance, and friendship of customers have made this milestone possible.
Since 1997, BioSource has grown organically, as a family business started by Dr. Narayan Suresh and his wife Archana Suresh as BioSource Flavors Inc. The goal for the next 25 years is to continue the growth through the next generation, with their children and grandchildren shepherding the company into new opportunities, with the same mindset that has served all these years: not to be the biggest, but the best in terms of quality, ethics, and customer satisfaction.
Delivering an exceptional, innovative product is what keeps BioSource going. Smart and cooperative customers make this pursuit worthwhile.
Contact
BioSource Cultures and FlavorsContact
Dr. Narayan Suresh
414-422-9085
biosource.us.com
Alap Suresh
Vice President, Operations
