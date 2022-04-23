BookBuzz.net Partners with Author Giovanna Siniscalchi to Announce the Release of Her New Book - "The True Purpose of Vines"
BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Giovanna Siniscalchi to announce the upcoming release of her new historical romance novel, "The True Purpose of Vines." Scheduled for release on April 25, 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
New York, NY, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A headstrong Portuguese meets her match in the arrogant Englishman who threatens her beloved vineyards. Dive deep into Portugal's rich culture in this intoxicating story about wine and love.
Portugal, 1870
A woman desperate to save her vineyards...
Julia Costa is the best winemaker in the Douro. After her late husband burdened her lands with debt, she vows to defend her legacy by any means necessary.
The Englishman sent to uncover her secrets...
The last thing Griffin Maxwell wants is to waste time mired in a Portuguese backwater. Still, to guarantee a partnership with Oporto's largest trading firm, he agrees to travel up the Douro River and chase a reluctant debtor.
A meeting of two cultures...
Nothing prepared Griffin for the headstrong winemaker. She tempts him into enjoying Portugal and is a threat to his carefully constructed plans. The arrogant Englishman arrived at Julia's lands, believing himself entitled to everything, including her heart. But how can she resist an attraction headier than a vintage?
An enemy too powerful to fight alone...
When a mysterious plague decimates Europe's vineyards, Griffin and Julia struggle to find a cure, blind-tasting their way into an intoxicating passion.
But reality demands an answer: will they allow cultural differences to separate them, or will they fight for the love of a lifetime?
Praise for The True Purpose of Vines:
"True Purpose of Vines - An intoxicating blend of romance, Portuguese history, and winemaking lore. A British merchant succumbs to the charms of Portugal—and one captivating Portuguese woman—in this debut historical romance." Kirkus Reviews
The True Purpose of Vines will be available for purchase in print and ebook upon its release.
Book Information:
The True Purpose of Vines
The Winemakers, Book One
By Giovanna Siniscalchi
Release Date: April 25, 2022
ISBN: 978-6599741067 (print)
ISBN: 978-6599741098 (ebook)
Pages: 400
Genre: Historical Romance
About the Author:
Giovanna Siniscalchi chased narrative arcs and climax points in the Nasdaq for twelve long years working as an economist. Still, her romantic imagination was wasted in the financial markets, so she decided to put it to better use: write fiction. She is married and has two great kids. Her passions are eclectic, including reading, traveling, surfing, wine, and of course, historical romance.
Contact Information:
Websites: https://giovannasiniscalchi.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Giovanna-Siniscalchi-100318749253629/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giovannasiniscalchi/
BookBuzz: https://bookbuzz.net/historical-romance-the-true-purpose-of-vines-by-giovanna-siniscalchi/
Purchase Links
https://www.amazon.com/True-Purpose-Vines-intoxicating-historical-ebook/dp/B09W6CL8RQ
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-true-purpose-of-vines-giovanna-siniscalchi/1141264558?ean=2940165447464
