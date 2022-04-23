BookBuzz.net Partners with Author Giovanna Siniscalchi to Announce the Release of Her New Book - "The True Purpose of Vines"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Giovanna Siniscalchi to announce the upcoming release of her new historical romance novel, "The True Purpose of Vines." Scheduled for release on April 25, 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.