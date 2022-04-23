Future Horizons Presents "Recognizing Autism in Women and Girls: When It Has Been Hidden Well"
Autism has long been considered a boys' condition, but there is more to this story. The truth is, autism looks different in women and girls. They're much better at "pretending to be normal" by masking their autistic characteristics.
Arlington, TX, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- How can we look behind the mask to recognize autism, when it has been so well camouflaged? Recognizing Autism in Women and Girls: When It Has Been Hidden Well provides the perspective needed to see how autism manifests in gendered ways, allowing for a more accurate diagnosis.
In addition to describing each point in the diagnostic manual to include feminine presentations, Dr. Marsh has created “Seven Fictional Female Figures” who've been misdiagnosed because they also display symptoms of other similar conditions. She describes their behaviors, both obvious and hidden, from early childhood to adulthood, and demonstrates how these behaviors meet diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder.
"With uncommon clarity and heart, Dr. Marsh gives us an infinitely faceted portrait of what we overlook, disregard or ignore in failing to identify autism throughout the lifespan in girls and women all around us. Through vividly detailed representational examples, dozens of gentle but incisive exploratory questions, and personal insights from autistic women themselves, we’re drawn in from the book’s wake-up call introduction and on through pages that turn themselves as the big picture becomes ever clearer. Impeccably organized and eminently readable, Recognizing Autism in Women and Girls is a call to awareness, to empathy, and to action from which we must not turn away." -Ellen Notbohm, Author of Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew
In addition to describing each point in the diagnostic manual to include feminine presentations, Dr. Marsh has created “Seven Fictional Female Figures” who've been misdiagnosed because they also display symptoms of other similar conditions. She describes their behaviors, both obvious and hidden, from early childhood to adulthood, and demonstrates how these behaviors meet diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder.
"With uncommon clarity and heart, Dr. Marsh gives us an infinitely faceted portrait of what we overlook, disregard or ignore in failing to identify autism throughout the lifespan in girls and women all around us. Through vividly detailed representational examples, dozens of gentle but incisive exploratory questions, and personal insights from autistic women themselves, we’re drawn in from the book’s wake-up call introduction and on through pages that turn themselves as the big picture becomes ever clearer. Impeccably organized and eminently readable, Recognizing Autism in Women and Girls is a call to awareness, to empathy, and to action from which we must not turn away." -Ellen Notbohm, Author of Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories