OnDemand Realty Expands West Into Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Dallas Boutique Real Estate Brokerage hailed as the “brokerage built by the agent, for the agent" sets it sights out west into Cowtown. OnDemand Realty’s broker and CEO, Tyler DeMando, announced Thursday that they have acquired space in the popular north main Mercado building, just north of Downtown Fort Worth.
OnDemand Realty began in 2012 assisting home buyers and sellers in Frisco in 2016 and recently expanded to a new location off Greenville Avenue in Dallas in October 2021. OnDemand Realty has been voted one of the best Real Estate Brokerages to work for in Dallas, Texas.
Tyler DeMando spoke with Fort Worth star reporter, Todd Herman, about their expansion into Fort Worth: “In 2021, nearly a fourth of our residential home sales were in Tarrant County. While a Fort Worth location was always on the horizon for us, Fort Worth’s affordable housing compared to the rest of the Metroplex, paired with the sharp increase in agent count throughout Tarrant County really sped up our expansion plans.”
To learn more about OnDemand Realty, visit one of their three offices in Dallas, Frisco & now Fort Worth.
