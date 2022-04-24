Playwrights Local Announces “Super New Play Special! A Festival of Short Works”
Seven ten-minute plays by writers from Northeast Ohio presented May 13 and 14 at Waterloo Arts.
Cleveland, OH, April 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Playwrights Local announces “Super New Play Special! A Festival of Short Works,” featuring seven ten-minute plays by writers from Northeast Ohio. This program of fully produced short pieces runs two nights only, May 13 and 14, at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. Featured playwrights in this event include Sara Bogomolny, Agnes Herrmann, Reys Phillips, Logan Cutler Smith, Vickie L. Williams, and Brian Zoldessy. “Super New Play Special!” is a rare chance to see plays by seven local authors, all brought to the stage by local directors and actors. Additional information can be found at the production’s webpage at www.playwrightslocal.org/super-new-play-special/. Tickets can be purchased directly via the company’s online box office at https://playwrights-local.ticketleap.com.
“Super New Play Special! A Festival of Short Works” features fully produced ten-minute plays by writers from Greater Cleveland. The program for this production includes the following:
“DIY”: Written by Brian Zoldessy and directed by Fred Sternfeld
“Frayed”: Written by Sara Bogomolny and directed by Casey Venema
“Moth to a Flame”: Written by Reys Phillips and directed by Eva Nel Brettrager
“Of Straw Dogs: A User's Guide to the Tao Te Ching”: Written by Logan Cutler Smith and directed by T. Paul Lowry
“The Last Hurrah”: Written by Vickie L. Williams and directed by Luther Pete Robinson
“No Returns”: Written by Agnes Herrmann and directed by Rachel Zake
In addition to the above, a final, seventh play will be announced soon.
The creative team for “Super New Play Special! A Festival of Short Works” includes Lisa L. Wiley (stage manager and props designer), Andrew Kaletta (lighting designer), Neil Sudhakaran (sound designer and assistant stage manager), Eva Nel Brettrager (production coordinator), and Tom Hayes (technical director). The production runs May 13 and 14, 2022, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both shows will be at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts (397 E. 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44110). Tickets for this special event are $12, and are general admission. Group packages can be arranged by contacting Playwrights Local at info@playwrightslocal.org or (216) 302-8856. For information regarding the company’s policy on Covid safety and masking, visit www.playwrightslocal.org/safety.
“Super New Play Special! A Festival of Short Works” is presented thanks to the generous support of Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation. Additional funding for the company is provided by the AHS Foundation, the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, the Cleveland Foundation, the Cyrus Eaton Foundation, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the George Gund Foundation, as well as the private donors listed at www.playwrightslocal.org/supporters/.
Playwrights Local is a theater company in Cleveland. As a playwrights’ center, our goal is to provide a home for dramatic writing in Northeast Ohio. We offer classes and workshops, produce original plays, provide networking opportunities, and engage the community through outreach projects. Learn more about us at www.playwrightslocal.org. Make your tax-deductible contribution to our 501(c)(3) group at www.playwrightslocal.org/donate.
