The Voice of the English-Speaking Canadians
Milwaukee, WI, April 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the Transform U Media Network Corp's newest podcast, the Cheap Mama Life Podcast, a weekly conversation about the road to financial freedom, interviewed the founder of advocacy group “Our Bilingual Quebec/Canada" to sound the alarm about Quebec’s Bill 96, a Canadian province’s proposed law that would require all migrants and refugees to speak French, or be deported.
“We’re trying to bring attention to this issue,” said the podcast’s host, Brenda Kilhoffer. “We’re really hoping that the Canadian government and Quebec’s government will see our interview, listen to our reasons why this is a bad idea, and then stop this from happening.”
"We are proud of Brenda's initiative to take on such a pressing issue. It requires bravery in today's culture to speak on topics that everyone is divided on," said Marcus Hart the executive producer and founder of Transform U Media Network Corp.
Transform U Media Network Corp is a company that has a global impact. Our goal is to make sure that you have the tools you need to have a healthier life. We have podcasts, radio shows, and documentaries that cover a range of topics from personal wellness to global spiritual transformation.
Listen to the interview mentioned in this press release here: spreaker.com/user/10315548/the-legality-of-bill-96-c-32-no-to-quebe
