WebEventPlanner.com Launches Affordable Virtual Wedding Planning Consultation Service
South Burlington, VT, April 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WebEventPlanner.com announces a new consulting service for couples planning a wedding. We all need professional advice from time to time when planning a wedding. WebEventPlanner.com provides couples some peace of mind on their wedding planning journey.
“Not everyone has the budget for a wedding planner,” say Louis Godin, consultant at WebEventPlanner.com “I offer a 75-minute non-biased advice (no sales pitch) approach regarding pre-planning, planning, cutting cost, vendor selection, budget, their time, logistics, event management, day of timeline, ideas, questions, concerns and much more. Putting wedding planning in prospective, providing couples with the direction and expert guidance to make the best decisions throughout your wedding planning journey at an affordable cost."
Louis has 35 years of experience in the wedding and events industry, and has helped plan over 1,700 events (500 weddings) in my career. Louis was named member of the year by the “Vermont Association of Wedding Professional in 2019.
“Louis is amazing!” says Meghan Henning-LeBlanc, Bride, “I reached out for my wedding that I thought I could coordinate on my own. I was so confused and just needing someone to point me in the right direction. Louis jumped right in and helped me have the day I always dream of without the headache! I honestly don’t think it would have been such a success without his help! Louis provides not just help with planning but also gives anyone who uses him the comfort knowing he has your best interest at heart! Also, he is a wonderful human and his kindness and ways bring so much value and joy to the special occasion! 10/10 would recommend to anyone!
"Considering a wedding planner? Not sure you need one. Is a wedding planner not in your wedding budget? Let's talk! Whether you are just starting or already planning, I can provide you with expert guidance (and peace of mind) through various stages that are important to the success of your wedding."
About
Louis Godin is an Event Planner professional by trade, volunteer by passion. With 35 years in hospitality and event management, he offers consulting services on conducting successful event projects through www.WebEventPlanner.com. Throughout his career, he has helped coordinate almost 2,000 events, including 500 weddings.
Community Projects/Involvement
Founder of "South Burlington Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project" www.NHNProject.org,
Logistics Chair for the "Champlain Valley - Walk to End Alzheimer's,"
Walk Consultant for "Prevent Child Abuse Vermont,"
Volunteer for the "Reason to Hope" Dinner
Contact
WebEventPlanner.comContact
Louis Godin
602-740-7885
http://www.webeventplanner.com
