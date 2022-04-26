New Visual Thinking Tools Roadmap Brings Clarity to an Evolving Landscape

Thanks to the global pandemic permanently altering work patterns, the number and variety of visual thinking and planning tools (mind mapping, diagramming, visual whiteboards, kanban boards, etc.) has exploded during the last several years. The Visual Thinking Tools Roadmap maps out the ecosystem of this fast-changing landscape. It summarizes over 100 software applications in 15 categories in a concise and easy to understand visual format.