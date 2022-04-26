New Visual Thinking Tools Roadmap Brings Clarity to an Evolving Landscape
Thanks to the global pandemic permanently altering work patterns, the number and variety of visual thinking and planning tools (mind mapping, diagramming, visual whiteboards, kanban boards, etc.) has exploded during the last several years. The Visual Thinking Tools Roadmap maps out the ecosystem of this fast-changing landscape. It summarizes over 100 software applications in 15 categories in a concise and easy to understand visual format.
Until now, no one has mapped out the ecosystem of visual thinking, creation and collaboration tools. So Chuck Frey, author and publisher of The Mind Mapping Software Blog, created the world’s first Visual Thinking Tools Roadmap.
It contains over 100 tools in 15 categories:
1. Mind mapping software (desktop)
2. Mind mapping software (web-based)
3. Mind mapping apps (virtual reality)
4. Concept mapping
5. Diagramming
6. Visual whiteboard
7. Visual note-taking
8. Visual knowledge management
9. Infographics
10. Online graphics
11. Presentations
12. Visual writing and documentation
13. Data visualization
14. Graphic videos
15. Kanban
Why is this type of diagram important? Because different types of projects can benefit from different types of visual thinking tools. A roadmap gives you a snapshot of all of the possible solutions within each software category, making it easier to conduct research on them.
The 2022 Roadmap of Visual Thinking Tools is available as a free resource on The Mind Mapping Software Blog here:
https://mindmappingsoftwareblog.com/wp-content/roadmap/visual-thinking-tools-roadmap.htm
The Mind Mapping Software Blog, founded in 2007, is the world’s leading website focused on visual thinking and creation tools. It provides news, reviews, advice and training to help business people be more creative, productive and effective using a variety of visual thinking tools and techniques.
