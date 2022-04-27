Tweaking Technologies' Advanced PDF Manager is Now Live on Microsoft Store
The all-new PDF Management Solution is now available on Windows Marketplace.
Jaipur, India, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the aim to simplify PDF management tasks, Tweaking Technologies, a globally known IT Solutions company, has released Advanced PDF Manager on official Windows Store. The tool helps users to open, read, create, manage and protect PDFs in a few steps.
It’s a multi-purpose application, packed with numerous modules to manage single or multiple PDF documents in a few clicks. Some of the most prominent highlights of using Advanced PDF Manager, includes:
● Open, view and create PDFs.
● Split & Merge PDF files of any size.
● Password-protect your sensitive documents.
● Rotate, reorder, move, remove and clone PDF pages.
“Advanced PDF Manager is one of our most comprehensively designed products and since the Microsoft Store is a highly utilized marketplace for Windows users, it is essential that our software is made available there. We believe now more users can take advantage of Advanced PDF Manager and help them manage bulk PDFs effectively and efficiently,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, CEO, Tweaking Technologies.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “Our latest launch is equipped with all the effective utilities to easily manage and manipulate PDFs. It not only makes the dreary task of splitting, merging, protecting PDFs an effortless process, but it can also perform all the basic functionalities to print, rearrange, duplicate docs and more. A big shout out to our team for making this practical utility available on such a highly-used platform, Microsoft Store. We hope to receive a positive response from Windows users."
Please visit the Microsoft Store for more details about Advanced PDF Manager at https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/p/advanced-pdf-manager/9pcj9m0s2q13?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
About The Company: Tweaking Technologies is an IT Solutions Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
