PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0840 Has Been Released
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5/6 Windows applications.
Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New PC Guard Software Protection System update has been released. This update is highly recommended for all PC Guard users.
What's new:
- Added support for latest version of Activation center (05.01.00)
- New protection interface information:
ACEN Product ID value as set in project settings can now be accessed by using protection interface and used when implementing custom ACEN web service calls in protected application.
-- System settings are no longer stored in system registry and are now shared among users on computer.
System settings are now located inside common application data folder. Existing system settings will be automatically imported.
-- Languages settings are now also shared among all users on same computer and new settings file is located in same folder as system settings.
-- Multiple other fixes and optimizations.
--- Interface dll has been updated.
Please be sure to update existing version with latest one.
--- ACEN web service interface modules are updated!
IMPORTANT: Applications protected with ACEN web licensing enabled now require Activation center 05.01.00 or later version.
--- Protection interface structure has been updated.
Protection interface documentation and samples have been updated with latest definitions.
