RiverRun International Film Festival Announces "Healthy Hope" to be Included as Part of Their 24th Annual Lineup
The RiverRun International Film Festival's 24th annual lineup will include the locally produced and filmed documentary "Healthy Hope" that tells the story of the Muscadine Grape and the documented health benefits of the product.
Winston-Salem, NC, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The RiverRun International Film Festival, held annually in Winston-Salem North Carolina, has selected the 55 minute documentary "Healthy Hope" as a part of their 24th annual lineup of celebrated films.
"As one of the 174 films selected for the film festival, we are so excited to have this opportunity to help people know about the research and the extraordinary health benefits of the Muscadine Grape," said Cathy McLaughlin, who co-produced and directed the documentary with her husband Dan McLaughlin. "We never meant to create a documentary, but we were hearing so much positive research feedback from the five universities we spoke with, that we felt the information had to be shared," said Dan. And while this research is continuing with Phase III trials for Breast and Prostate Cancer, there continues to be discoveries that show that the Muscadine Grape is certainly a super-fruit for human consumption.
The documentary follows six doctors from five research universities (Wake Forest University, NC State, Morgan State University, Johns Hopkins University and Howard University) and relates their research about what they've seen in the grape to not only fight cancer, but can also reduce inflammation and help the gut's microbiome.
"The audience for the documentary is anyone who has been touched by cancer," said Dan McLaughlin. "The documentary tells how not only has it been seen to cause cell death in Breast and Prostate Cancer, but almost every other cancer cells that have been tested, including Lung and Glioblastoma." Cathy McLaughlin added, "And some especially good news is discovered that may prove to help those with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, (TNBC) a rare and aggressive breast cancer that affects mostly African American women. People may have heard of this because of Robin Roberts' sharing her story with TNBC."
The Muscadine grape is native to the Southeastern United States, and can even grow in the wild in North Carolina. The crop has also been planted in Chile, China, and small plantings have been achieved in California. Consumers can buy the grape at locally during the August, September, and October harvest. With the production in Chile, producers hope to have another 3 months of fresh market grapes available to the public from the Southern Hemisphere. The grape can be eaten by itself, or produced into juice, jellies, wines or natural products. CLINNEAM's production of "Healthy Hope" is the first documentary that brings this published reporting to the general public.
The film will be presented on Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 PM at the Marketplace Theater in Winston-Salem. Alternatively the film can be streamed in their virtual theater by buying a pass through the RiverRun International Film Festival web page.
Contact
Dan McLaughlin
336-721-1422
www.clinneam.com
