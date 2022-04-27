Young Professional Network (YPN) of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) to Host Próximo Nivel Young Professional Conference at Esperanza
The conference will provide professional development focused on kick-starting their careers in a post-COVID world, including workshops on public speaking and complimentary headshots.
Philadelphia, PA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Young Professionals Network (YPN) of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) invites all Hispanic professionals and emerging leaders to attend the Próximo Nivel Young Professionals Conference on May 4, 2022, at Esperanza in North Philadelphia. St. Joseph’s University will sponsor the conference again this year while Comcast NBCUniversal, UPS, and Aramark are sponsors of the YPN. The in-person conference will focus on leadership, public speaking, and skills-based volunteering opportunities, while providing a networking opportunity that has been missing from professionals’ lives during the pandemic.
“After two years of career disruptions, the Proximo Nivel Conference will focus on helping upward bound Hispanic professionals kickstarting their careers,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we are now working in an environment where resourcefulness, flexibility and strong communications are the most sought-after skills among employers.”
Committed to giving young professionals the knowledge to get to the next level, the conference will serve as a career reset with the perspective of post-pandemic working conditions. The agenda includes a leadership panel featuring Dr. Margarita David, award-winning Afro-Latina bilingual nurse leader and best-selling author, and Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News at NBC 10 and Telemundo 62. Workshops include presentations on self-promotion; tips and tricks for leaders; public speaking with Toastmasters; and professional development through volunteering presented by the Venture Mentoring Team. Facilitators include Jennifer Nagle, Adjunct Professor at St. Joseph’s University, Michael Alleruzzo, college profession and certified leadership coach, Terri-Ann Brown, Director of Community Partnerships at The Venture Mentoring Team and Laurel Lorenz, President of Philly Phonetic Toastmasters and Division Director for Toastmasters.
Networking will kick-off the conference and the day will wrap with an Employer Spotlight exhibition featuring area employers. The conference will also bring the added value of headshots for all attendees courtesy of Western Governors University.
Registration is free for YPN members and $25 for non-members. To join YPN and to register for Proximo Nivel, visit www.philahispanicchamber.org. Employee Resource Groups are encouraged to attend. Special group rates are available.
The safety of its members and guests are top priority. GPHCC is constantly monitoring city, state, and federal regulations around coronavirus measures to ensure a positive experience for all. Attendees will receive an email prior to the conference with final details for the event.
The YPN is an initiative created and funded by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that is ideal for professionals looking to develop skills, build their leadership reputation and volunteer helping local Latino entrepreneurs.
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
