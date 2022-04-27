Farmhouse Getaways Adds Full Circle Farms, 21 Acres of Farmstay and Event Space
Spacious and unique, this private property is designed to entertain families and host Corporate Events, just minutes from the City of San Diego.
San Diego, CA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Farmhouse Getaways has added a 21 acre property to its portfolio. Named “Full Circle Farms” this stunning property has 125 fruit trees and over 3 miles of beautiful hiking trails.
Farmhouse Getaways is serious about hospitality, with Full Circle Farms as the latest event space in its portfolio. Full Circle farms boasts SuperHost status on AirBNB and is one of the largest properties available for rent in the San Diego area. “Full Circle Farms can host up to 22 people across three different dwellings,” said Carissa Ultsch, SVP of Farmhouse Getaways. “We love this property for its custom high-end architecture, and the space to be able to host events and groups.”
Full Circle Farms offers the following amenities and much more:
21 acres of beautiful scenery (amazing views, rocks, trees, trails etc.)
3 miles of hiking trails and over 40 nearby wineries
Private Chef, Yoga, Massage and other custom wellness services
The ability to sleep up to 22, and host events for up to 100 guests
Game Rooms with both arcade and console gaming
Large hot tub and beautiful pool
5 star hotel quality linens and other amenities
Mission Statement
Farmhouse Getaways is dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience to each and every one of our guests. In order to achieve this, we lead with thoughtfulness and creativity, focusing on world class hospitality and client satisfaction every step of the way.
About Farmhouse Getaways LLC:
Farmhouse Getaways specializes in hosting unique Farmhouse Stays, Retreats, and Corporate Getaways at our enchanting Southern California properties. We offer magical spaces that have been purposely created to entertain, reunite people with nature, and build lasting memories.
Farmhouse Getaways Media Contact:
Carissa Ultsch
SVP of operations
Farmhouse Getaways LLC.
Email: info@farmhousegetaways.com
Phone: 858-231-4891
