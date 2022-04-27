Axiomtek Launches Panel PCs for Heavy Duty Operations - GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521
Axiomtek’s GOT panel PCs feature powerful performance, rich I/O connectivity, great expansion, slim form factor, fanless operation design, and an optional I/O module slot for use with industrial integrations and to meet customers’ demands.
City of Industry, CA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, announces the arrival of three heavy-duty touch panel industrial computers: the GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521. Designed for harsh environments, these panel PCS feature a hard coating 3H scratch-resistant surface. The series offers choices of projected capacitive multi-touch or 5-wire resistive touch and a wide range of sizes, brightness, and resolution options. With choices of Intel® Core™, Pentium® Gold and Celeron® processors, the GOT series is suitable for integration into a range of industrial applications including factory automation, petroleum refinery, oil pipe monitoring, natural gas operations and more.
The GOT series offers choices of 21.5-inch, 18.5-inch and 15.6-inch widescreen with a 16:9 ratio. All three GOTs support up to 32 GB system memory to ensure high quality and real-time display. These touch panel PCs offer high-performance and rich features that include maximized storage capacity and great expansion possibilities. They also offer rich I/O interfaces including one RS-232/422/485, two GbE LANs, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, one HDMI, one DisplayPort, one VGA, one Line-out, and one flexible I/O window for additional connectivity.
“Axiomtek has continued to offer diverse multi-touch panel PCs for hazardous environments in the industrial sector. Our industrial touchscreen panel PCs have an IP65-rated aluminum front bezel for dust and spill resistance and a wide operating temperature range from 0°C to +50°C with up to 1G vibration endurance,” said Wesley Lee, a product manager of the AIOT Division at Axiomtek. “Our multi-touch panel PCs feature powerful performance, rich I/O connectivity, great expansion, slim form factor, fanless operation design, and an optional I/O module slot for industrial integrations and to meet customers’ demands.”
Axiomtek's GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521 are now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
Categories