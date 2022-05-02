Workstatus, Recognized for Its Great User Experience by CompareCamp
Workstatus is an AI-enabled workforce management software with features like employee productivity tracking and facial recognition attendance tracking. Workstatus provides “Great User Experience,” acknowledged by CompareCamp.
New York, NY, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workstatus, a leading workforce management software, has been awarded for its great user experience by CompareCamp. The team behind Workstatus has worked hard to create an outstanding design and exceptional UI/UX. This award has come after a long evaluation process where they were thoroughly vetted to see if this app meets all standards necessary to match a top-tier UX.
Workstatus gives an innovative solution to improve employees’ productivity and enhance any company’s work culture. The platform offers employers detailed insights regarding their workforce tasks, productivity, and output, to make informed decisions about who lacks where or needs more support or training. With millions of hours tracked on how employees spend their time at work every day, it is no surprise that this award was bestowed on them.
One of the key factors in how they were able to achieve such an accolade is that they have aimed to create a product that provides workers with the ability to optimize their workflow through automation and easy access from any device. Yes, it works on any phone, Android or iOS, and is widely used on Windows/Mac PCs. To cater to its users’ continuous support needs, Workstatus also provides 24*7 customer support. A full-featured trial for 14 days is also made available, with no credit card information to be fed, so anyone can try before making a purchase.
Here are its top features that helped Workstatus in making its way to this achievement of a great user experience:
Clean and uncluttered interface
Productivity measurement
Intuitive task management system
Geofence Time tracking with a stopwatch feature
Customizable reports
Billing integration
GPS time tracking app
Workstatus - Employee Productivity Tracking Software
Workstatus is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling it to provide insights far beyond traditional workforce analytics software capabilities. It helps companies stay focused on the goals, projects, and daily tasks that grow their business.
With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and comprehensive set of reports, Workstatus makes it easy to get actionable insights into your workforce data. So with Workstatus, you can always make data-driven decisions, making it a perfect solution for any business looking to improve workforce productivity and efficiency.
Businesses can stay informed with Workstatus from anywhere
WorkStatus is available on both Android and iOS, with an intuitive interface that allows users to easily login and access features quickly. Use the app to view which employees are working on which tasks, how much progress they are making, and where any bottlenecks occur. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying areas where your team could be more productive.
Monitor employee productivity on the go
It is free to download
Choose a version as per your device capability - mobile or tablet
To know the details, visit their official website at https://www.workstatus.io/ or contact them at hello@workstatus.io.
Get a free full featured trial for 14 days, without needing to feed in credit card details.
