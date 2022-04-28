InfoSec Institute Expands Channel and International Sales Presence with New Leadership
Seasoned commercial and channel executives appointed to accelerate the growth of the leading cybersecurity education provider.
Madison, WI, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- InfoSec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced the expansion of its international commercial business with the appointment of Jeffrey de Graaf as the senior vice president of international sales and Donna Turgeon as head of channel.
“Joining at a time of exponential growth, Jeffrey and Donna’s commercial expertise will be invaluable as we enter new markets, expand channel partnerships and deliver customer value. Our channel and international presence will be critical as we continue to expand Infosec’s impact and mission to more organizations and learners,” said Jack Koziol, SVP, GM and founder of InfoSec.
As SVP of international sales, Jeffrey will build and lead Infosec’s global sales organization. Jeffrey de Graaf has more than 20 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional, with a strong emphasis on IT security and channel relations. He was most recently responsible for leading KnowBe4’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ensuring growth aspirations were met, this included the build, growth and maturation of the Channel business, along with all foundational functions such as Sales and Account Management, Customer Success, pre and post-sales Technical support and Engineering, People Operations, Marketing and Administration functions.
“I am eager to join Infosec at this critical time in its international growth. My U.S. peers have done a tremendous job of building robust year-over-year growth. I’m looking forward to fostering a strong channel network and producing similar results by introducing our products and services to even more organizations worldwide. We are already investing in local talent to continue the great customer experience that Infosec is known for,” said Jeffrey De Graaf, SVP of international sales at Infosec.
In her role as head of channel, Donna will lead Infosec’s channel sales team and indirect go-to-market strategy, operations and revenue globally. Donna brings 30 years' experience driving indirect and direct revenue, ensuring customer success, delivering global GTM programs, leading corporate Channel and Distribution strategy, recruiting and onboarding business partners, and building effective Global sales and support teams. Donna is a multiple-year CRN Channel Chief award winner. Before her role at Infosec, she built an excellent indirect and direct sales and Marketing organization as CRO of VIPRE Security Group. She has held various senior leadership roles at various companies, including KnowBe4, Tech Data, InspiredeLearning and AccentHealth.
“In today’s dynamic market, partners are required to sort through the transitions of business models, the introduction of new technologies, and their customers' evolving demands. It is hard for them to know where to focus their efforts to ensure growth and prosperity. The channel partner community will know Infosec as a channel-friendly partnership that will help to equip all organizations and individuals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. I look forward to leading the Infosec channel program to the next level of growth and accelerating our partners,” said Donna Turgeon, head of channel at Infosec.
In 2021 alone, Infosec’s software platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — helped millions of learners make the digital world safer by delivering 26 million minutes of cybersecurity training. The company has also received many awards for its online training platforms, Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ, and announced several strategic industry alliances with organizations like Microsoft and Check Point Software.
To learn more about Infosec, visit www.infosecinstitute.com.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
“Joining at a time of exponential growth, Jeffrey and Donna’s commercial expertise will be invaluable as we enter new markets, expand channel partnerships and deliver customer value. Our channel and international presence will be critical as we continue to expand Infosec’s impact and mission to more organizations and learners,” said Jack Koziol, SVP, GM and founder of InfoSec.
As SVP of international sales, Jeffrey will build and lead Infosec’s global sales organization. Jeffrey de Graaf has more than 20 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional, with a strong emphasis on IT security and channel relations. He was most recently responsible for leading KnowBe4’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ensuring growth aspirations were met, this included the build, growth and maturation of the Channel business, along with all foundational functions such as Sales and Account Management, Customer Success, pre and post-sales Technical support and Engineering, People Operations, Marketing and Administration functions.
“I am eager to join Infosec at this critical time in its international growth. My U.S. peers have done a tremendous job of building robust year-over-year growth. I’m looking forward to fostering a strong channel network and producing similar results by introducing our products and services to even more organizations worldwide. We are already investing in local talent to continue the great customer experience that Infosec is known for,” said Jeffrey De Graaf, SVP of international sales at Infosec.
In her role as head of channel, Donna will lead Infosec’s channel sales team and indirect go-to-market strategy, operations and revenue globally. Donna brings 30 years' experience driving indirect and direct revenue, ensuring customer success, delivering global GTM programs, leading corporate Channel and Distribution strategy, recruiting and onboarding business partners, and building effective Global sales and support teams. Donna is a multiple-year CRN Channel Chief award winner. Before her role at Infosec, she built an excellent indirect and direct sales and Marketing organization as CRO of VIPRE Security Group. She has held various senior leadership roles at various companies, including KnowBe4, Tech Data, InspiredeLearning and AccentHealth.
“In today’s dynamic market, partners are required to sort through the transitions of business models, the introduction of new technologies, and their customers' evolving demands. It is hard for them to know where to focus their efforts to ensure growth and prosperity. The channel partner community will know Infosec as a channel-friendly partnership that will help to equip all organizations and individuals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. I look forward to leading the Infosec channel program to the next level of growth and accelerating our partners,” said Donna Turgeon, head of channel at Infosec.
In 2021 alone, Infosec’s software platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — helped millions of learners make the digital world safer by delivering 26 million minutes of cybersecurity training. The company has also received many awards for its online training platforms, Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ, and announced several strategic industry alliances with organizations like Microsoft and Check Point Software.
To learn more about Infosec, visit www.infosecinstitute.com.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Contact
InfoSecContact
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Categories