FishOS by Sardina System Runs Datacomm Cloud
Datacomm Diangraha, a leading Indonesian information and communication technology service provider, and Sardina Systems, a European developer and vendor of the award-winning cloud management platform FishOS, have announced a partnership, to enable enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable and flexible OpenStack clouds and maximize the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This alignment combines Datacomm’s consulting and professional services for cloud infrastructure with an efficient FishOS cloud management solution to deliver innovative and fully automated cloud environments to enterprises and effectively accelerate their private cloud adoption and transformation.
Ambedded Technology, a leading Ceph solution company, has become a reliable partner in the project to integrate the highly available storage solutions for running cloud infrastructure. For organizations aiming to adopt, transform or improve their cloud environment, the partnership between Datacomm, Sardina and Ambedded offers significant benefits with reliable, high-security level and smart resource optimization functionalities.
Playing a significant role in the digital transformation of Indonesia, Datacomm is a trusted partner for military and government agencies in building and operating strategic IT infrastructures. Today Datacomm is ready to offer cutting edge cloud technologies for its enterprise customers and provide the best possible IT solutions to satisfy their diverse business and technical requirements.
Quote from Sardina systems
Kenneth Tan, Executive Director of Sardina Systems, said:
“Building on enterprise cloud adoption momentum over the past few years, considering actual data sovereignty and security issues in public clouds, there is no better time than now for organizations to build their own cloud infrastructure and move their data and workloads to private clouds. FishOS, our fully automated cloud management platform, powered in Indonesia by Datacomm’s professional cloud services, is a unique opportunity for Southeast Asian enterprises to launch or transform their cloud infrastructure in an efficient, scalable, and cost-saving environment with full control over data sovereignty and security. We are delighted to combine our industry-leading cloud platform with the world-class expertise of Datacomm Diangraha in cloud technology services.”
Quote from Datacomm
Tan Wie Tjin, President Director and CEO PT Datacomm Diangraha, said:
“Enterprises are facing an increased pressure to move beyond their traditional infrastructure, and at the same time cloud environments become more complex and challenging every day. We are delighted to partner with Sardina Systems having deep expertise and professional experience in OpenStack distribution. The popularity of OpenStack is strongly supported by a growing number of successful deployments and end-user customers. That is why the OpenStack cloud knowledge and many years of its practical usage provided by Sardina are crucial to differentiate in the highly competitive market and keep up with customer requests.”
About Datacomm Diangraha
Datacomm Diangraha is one of the leading Information & Communication Technology service providers in Indonesia. Proving itself as a valuable partner, Datacomm collaborates with leading global technology vendors in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Virtualisation and Software Define Networking to deliver leading edge Information & Communication Technology Services to our Operators, Government, Military and Enterprise customers. Within the span of the last 30 years, Datacome successfully works in three strategic business thrusts and cover telecommunication market sector, support government and military projects, also focused on businesses services.
For more information about Datacomm Diangraha, visit https://www.datacomm.co.id.
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg and Ukraine. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations. Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome large-scale data center operations challenges.
For more information about Sardina Systems, visit www.sardinasystems.com.
Contact
Natalya Mikhailova
+4210919327801
www.sardinasystems.com
