Dr. Salar Khan is Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of 2022 Top 100 Doctors Magazine's Q1 Edition
Dr. Salar Khan is named "Doctor & Leader of the Year" and is being honored with Top 100 Doctors' "Lifetime Achievement Award in Medicine & Leadership" for the year 2022.
Chicago, IL, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Salar A. Khan, MD, MBA, FACA, FCCP, DTCD, MCPS, has been serving as a Research Compliance Officer (RCO) at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (JBVAMC), Chicago, since 2009. As an expert, Dr. Khan has discovered his hidden intuition (inner sense) related to the clinical work as a Consulting Physician, Pulmonologist, Psychiatrist, and Associate Professor of Medicine. Dr. Khan has also garnered leadership intuition as Chief of Medicine, Director of Medical Services, Hospital Director, CEO, and Research Compliance Director while working nationally and internationally, such as in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Before becoming an RCO, he held various positions at JBVAMC between 2000 and 2009. Dr. Khan served as a Medical Administration Specialist, VA Merit Review Grant Administrator, and the Acting Director Westside Institute for Science and Education. Dr. Khan was an Operating Room Buyer and Materials Management at Michael Reese Hospital, Acting Supervisor, and Central Processing /Materials Management/Surgical Assistant at Edgewater Medical Center between 1996 and 2000. As an Associate Professor of Medicine, he taught one hundred final year medical students, fifty dental college students, and saw in-patients and out-patients at Baqai Medical University and Hospital, Karachi, Pakistan, from 1993 to 1994. Before, Dr. Khan worked as Attending Internal Medicine, Psychiatrist, and Pulmonologist, Chief of Medicine, Chief of Staff and Hospital Director, Al-Midhnab General Hospital, Ministry of Health, Saudi, Arabia. During his tenure from 1988 to 1993, he treated over 65,650 patients, managed day-to-day administrative activities & supervised 350 medical/paramedical staff, performed clinical duties, worked in the academic/clinical/research arena, supervised funds, confidential files, quality management & budget development, acted as chairman of various hospital committees, and directly collaborated & built consensus with the diverse individuals of the Board of Directors. Between 1985 and 1987, Dr. Khan was an Attending Physician at Karachi Psychiatry Hospital at Nazimabad, Karachi, Pakistan. He oversaw psychiatric wards, examined & managed patients with psychiatric illness, and treated over 9,000 patients. Between 1980 and 1984, Dr. Khan treated approximately 18,000 patients during his medical, urology, general surgery, and neurology residencies and as a primary care physician at various popular clinics. He gained patient management experience to improve observation to learn prompt, on-the-spot diagnoses for establishing a solid foundation for future clinical intuition.
Dr. Khan also garnered excellence in patient care, knowledge, and mind-skillsets to accentuate hidden talent to diagnose rare cases with minimal diagnostic testing with a high efficacy rate. He commenced using authentic passion, inspiration, and motivation to build self-confidence to unlock his abilities and quick decision-making process to treat complicated patients without undergoing costly laboratory tests. His remarkable career and unparalleled accomplishments can be found in his book, Unlocking the Natural-Born Leaders’ Abilities. In preparation for his career, he earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College & Civil Hospital, University of Karachi, Pakistan, in 1979. Then, Dr. Khan completed a Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases at Ojah Institute, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan (DTCD 1983). In 1985, he received his MCPS training in Chest Diseases, including Tuberculosis, from the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Pakistan. A Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP) and the American College of Angiology (FACA), Dr. Khan holds a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management (MBA) from Century University Graduate School of Business, Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1998.
As an RCO, Dr. Khan has played an instrumental role in establishing the new Jesse Brown-Institutional Review Board (JB-IRB), a critical part of the research program dedicated to advancing excellence in healthcare for veterans. His unparalleled understanding of the regulations for veterans, the governance of research oversight, and his scientific background allowed the project to be a successful one. His guidance and willingness to go above and beyond his call of duty added to the efficacy of the project. Dr. Khan also closely collaborated with research service staff at JBVAMC, Office of Protection of Research Subjects (OPRS) at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Northwestern University, and Midwest Office of Research Oversight (ORO). While establishing the JB-IRB, Dr. Khan demonstrated outstanding leadership and performance managerial practices. Among other duties, he also audited approximately 1/4 million pages of documents to improve workflow and efficiency. Most notably, his initiatives to help find resolutions to multifaceted issues further limn his empathetic leadership qualities. He is a lifetime member of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent in North America (APPNA) since 2012, Baltimore Whos’ Who USA (2011 to 2012), the National Association of Distinguished Professionals (NADP) USA, since 2013, the International Association of HealthCare Professionals (IAHCP) since 2015, and the International Association of Who’s Who since 2015. He is also a member of a featured member of the Covington Who’s Who (2013) and Continental Who’s Who (CWW). On December 10th, 2016, CWW published his article in the Inner Circle Executive Magazine The value of clinical intuition: Kids Also Get Drug Side Effects. Memberships to these prestigious organizations are reserved for highly accomplished individuals in various industries. Evidently, Dr. Khan’s accomplishments are further depicted by these memberships and inclusions.
Notably, Dr. Khan is an award-winning author. After reading a fictional novel in high school, Dr. Khan developed a desire to write books in the future. Even though he did not possess the essential tools to write any book, he started training his mind to increase focus and attention to analyze information. He trained his brain to improve the critical thinking process to develop a pattern of various approaches to see things in a wider spectrum. This has led Dr. Khan to unfold his intellectual dimension, which helps him to find an innovative solution for complex issues by correcting at the foundational level to get a permanent solution with a higher success rate. Through his books, Dr. Khan aims to highlight the importance of intuition, insightfulness, self-confidence, intrinsic motivation: path to pleasure and happiness, integrity: unlocking trust, communication: the importance of listening and observation, sacrifice, patience and composure, open-mindedness, courage, compassion, and optimism. Thus far, he has written and published three books. Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities: An Autobiographical Exposé (2017), A book designed to provide perspective on leadership, where a reader can learn to lead from experience and overcome hurdles. He explores the subject of self-improvement through Am I Burned Out at Work? A Self Care Solution (2019) which offers an informed opinion on the causes of burnout and presents solutions people can implement in their lives with some practice and attention. His book Shaping the Future of Global Leadership: Finding A Peaceful Solution (2020) is a political science book that explores how to find and train global leaders to create a more peaceful and just world. Coming soon Dr. Khan ‘s 4th book entitled: “Cultivation of Global Leadership Mind-Skill Sets: A Unique Training Manual. This book will serve as a lucid inspiring guide to cultivate a global leadership mindset -a skillset training program to manage peace on earth by making the world a better place for everyone. His books have earned him the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award from NABE (National Association of Book Entrepreneurs), Finalist for Book Excellence Award by Literary Excellence Incorporated, Finalist Pacific Book Award, Finalist NIEA (National Indie Excellence Awards, and Finalist Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Dr. Khan also received five out of five stars from Reader’s Favorite.
As a highly accomplished individual, Dr. Khan has learned and mastered the concept of intuition through the years. Though an abstract concept, he defines it as an instinct that is subconsciously developed through the various experiences one undergoes in life. As a physician, he developed clinical institutions from his diverse experience. Dr. Khan explains it as the art of integrating nonverbal information that a patient presents with to reach a diagnosis, reducing the need for diagnostic testing. He uses it to avoid invasive & costly procedures by making accurate on-the-spot diagnoses and treating the patient conservatively with pharmacotherapy & lifestyle changes before considering a more aggressive treatment. He believes that along with other skills clinical intuition in part can help to realize the ideal of holistic patient care. Through his numerous leadership roles, Dr. Khan has also evolved his leadership intuition. He praises his self-confidence, ascertainment of risks, understanding the situation, and decision-making skills that have aided him to expand his leadership intuition. As he describes in his books, self-confidence is an integral skill of an effective leader. Self-confidence not only includes the ability to make prompt decisions but also problem-solving and how to make corrections. His experiences in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the USA have molded his ability to make life-altering decisions with great precision and self-confidence. His tenure at the JBVAMC has further ameliorated his leadership skills.
As a testament to his career, Dr. Khan has received numerous awards and accolades. The recipient of the Award of Distinction by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who and the Award of the Leading Physician of the World Doctors of Excellence (2015), Dr. Khan has received Special Contributions /Incentive Awards (2005 to 2012), Chicago Federal Employee of the Year (2006) Winner, Service To America Medal, Nominee 2006 to 2008, Spirit of the Jesse Brown Award nominee (2007 – 2016), Nominee Chicago Federal Employee of the Year Outstanding Team Award, (2009, 2012, 2013), Nominee Management Excellence Award 2016, and Winner of Chicago Federal Employee of the year 2006. He was also The Employee of the Year 1997, Edge Water Medical Center, Chicago Illinois, for successfully and independently completing and saving several hundreds of dollars for the medical center. Dr. Khan has also received international recognition from Saudi Arabia Under the Ministry of Health, such as Best Hospital Administrator (1993), Enhancing Hospital Reputation (1992), Excellent Job Performance & Best Practices (1990), and Best Hospital Employee (1989). Highly praised by his peers and patients, Dr. Khan enjoys cooking, photography, and cricket. He lives in Chicago with his wife and two sons.
Please visit the webpage www.doctorsalarkhan.com and YouTube Dr. Salar Khan Channel to find his book trailers and various interviews.
