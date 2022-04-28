Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Model Home in its Edge Downtown Superior Community
Superior, CO, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its fully decorated Dailey model home in its Edge at Downtown Superior community is now open to the public for tours.
Edge at Downtown Superior consists of luxury single-family homes with serene outdoor living spaces set in an exciting urban community. Edge at Downtown Superior features five three-story, single-family home designs with many options for personalization, priced from the mid-$800,000s. The luxury homes have 2- to 3-car garages, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3-1/2 bathrooms, and range from 1,886 to more than 2,700 square feet.
The Dailey's inviting foyer reveals the spacious great room and casual dining area--great for entertaining. The well-designed kitchen is enhanced by a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and sizable pantry. The gorgeous primary bedroom suite is complete with a spacious walk-in closet and spa-like primary bath with dual vanities, luxe shower with seat, and private water closet.
Central to a generous loft in the Dailey home design are secondary bedrooms that feature ample closets and shared hall bath with separate vanity area. Additional highlights include a secluded office, convenient powder room, thoughtful mud room, centrally located laundry, and additional storage.
“Residents of this community are able to walk to the variety of restaurants and retail onsite; enjoy more than 40 acres of outdoor recreation, open space and neighborhood parks; explore the 150,000-square-foot amenity center, the Sports Stable; or take a short drive or bus ride into Boulder for work, education, and entertainment options,” says Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.
The convenient location of Edge at Downtown Superior on the Highway 36 corridor near Promenade Drive and Discovery Parkway gives residents direct access to Boulder and Denver. Children may attend the top-ranked Boulder Valley Schools.
The sales center for Edge at Downtown Superior is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and located at 710 Promenade Dr, Superior, CO 80027. For more information, call 303-209-0002 or visit Toll Brothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
