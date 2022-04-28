National Van Lines Promotes Susan Staszewski to International Division President
Broadview, IL, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines has promoted Susan Staszewski to President of the National Van Lines International Division.
Starting with National Forwarding Company in 1989 as Domestic Military Dispatcher, Susan moved up to Operations Manager, Office Manager. In 2001, she joined National Van Lines, International division as Managing Director. Susan was appointed Vice President of National Van Lines, International Division in 2011, and then Executive Vice President in December 2018.
Over the last 20 years, the International Division has seen tremendous growth under Susan’s leadership, becoming a multi-million-dollar revenue source for parent company National Holding Company. Her broad base of experience and strong leadership skills have fueled the growth and development of the International Division, which operates autonomously as a separate profit center.
During Susan’s tenure as Executive Vice President of the International Division, she was responsible for all aspects of the division, including analyzing and filing international Department of Defense (DOD) and General Services Administration (GSA) rates; managing commercial rate processes including cultivating new service providers; overseeing of the Ocean Cargo policy and reporting and participating in USTRANSCOM’s DP3 program. Susan also developed and monitored participation in the Customs-Trade Partnership against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program to secure portions of the supply chain. She will continue to maintain relationships with several foreign and domestic business partners, USTRANSCOM, The General Services Administration and US Embassies and Consulates overseas through the US Department of State.
Susan is an Executive Board member with the International Association of Movers. She is Chair of the Claims Committee and a member Government Traffic Committee for that same organization. She is a past member of the former American Moving & Storage Association International Committee and has been a Global Mobility Specialist with Worldwide ERC since 2004.
“Susan’s promotion to President of National Van Lines, International Division is a testament to her outstanding work in growing the revenue and profitability of the international division,” Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Van Lines, Inc. said. “She’s a tremendous asset to the organization and I’m very proud to have her be a vital part of our continued success.”
“I’m excited to lead the International Division as President. It’s been an honor to be part of the International Division’s growth and development for the last 22 years, and I’m looking forward to many more successful years as President of National Van Lines, International Division,” said Susan.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Categories