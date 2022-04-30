ERTC Windfall Service Partners Are Now Offering a Rapid Rebate Option
Qualified businesses who use the service partners represented by ERTC Windfall to claim their Employee Retention Tax Credit can now choose the option to receive 90% of their cash rebate funds in less than 30 days.
Sonoma, CA, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When the Cares Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 it included a pandemic relief program called the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) that was designed to assist small businesses with keeping workers employed during the pandemic and is administered by the Internal Revenue Service.
And, unlike the expired Payroll Protection Program, the still available ERTC
program is not a loan that needs to be paid back. Best of all, it provides for very generous cash rebate credits to qualified small businesses of UP to $26,000 PER W-2 employee (full or part-time) that they retained in 2020 and/or 2021 and can be claimed retroactively for the next few years.
Literally millions of small businesses who can qualify to receive tens of thousands of dollars in cash rebates from the ERTC program have not done so yet because they either aren't aware of it or whoever does their books hasn't offered to do an ERTC claim for them.
Primarily, the latter is due to the lack of expertise and/or time their accounting providers have to be able to navigate through the complexities of the ERTC verification process to determine eligibility, figure the proper credit and supply audit proof claim filings to their clients for submission to the IRS.
Fortunately there are a number of CPA firms that specialize exclusively in helping small businesses (including non-profit organizations) claim the maximum amount of ERTC funds that they are entitled to receive through the program. These firms expertly handle everything that is necessary for a business to file a successful, audit proof ERTC claim.
One of the top ERTC consulting groups in the country has partnered with a few of these CPA firms and is helping to expedite ERTC claim filings through them for a multitude of clients on a daily basis. Their service is available through ERTC Windfall a California company which is acting as an agent for them.
And on March 1, 2022, they announced that they can now offer a way for their clients to receive 90% of their ERTC funds in less than 30 days vs. the estimated 9-12 months (or more) it is presently taking the IRS to process ERTC claims and send out checks to qualified businesses.
According to Irvin Mulholland the principal at ERTC Windfall, "The addition of the Rapid Rebate Option is truly a game changer insofar as giving small business owners who qualify for ERTC funds a way to get an influx of cash within a very short period of time that they can use for whatever working capital needs they have right away."
For more details on the ERTC and to get a free pre-qualification assessment of how much in ERTC funds that your business may be able to qualify for, simply visit the ERTC Windfall website at:
http://ertcwindfall.com
and submit the short form on it to start a claim assessment.
ERTC Windfall
+1 707-938-7502
irvin@ertcwindfall.com
And, unlike the expired Payroll Protection Program, the still available ERTC
program is not a loan that needs to be paid back. Best of all, it provides for very generous cash rebate credits to qualified small businesses of UP to $26,000 PER W-2 employee (full or part-time) that they retained in 2020 and/or 2021 and can be claimed retroactively for the next few years.
Literally millions of small businesses who can qualify to receive tens of thousands of dollars in cash rebates from the ERTC program have not done so yet because they either aren't aware of it or whoever does their books hasn't offered to do an ERTC claim for them.
Primarily, the latter is due to the lack of expertise and/or time their accounting providers have to be able to navigate through the complexities of the ERTC verification process to determine eligibility, figure the proper credit and supply audit proof claim filings to their clients for submission to the IRS.
Fortunately there are a number of CPA firms that specialize exclusively in helping small businesses (including non-profit organizations) claim the maximum amount of ERTC funds that they are entitled to receive through the program. These firms expertly handle everything that is necessary for a business to file a successful, audit proof ERTC claim.
One of the top ERTC consulting groups in the country has partnered with a few of these CPA firms and is helping to expedite ERTC claim filings through them for a multitude of clients on a daily basis. Their service is available through ERTC Windfall a California company which is acting as an agent for them.
And on March 1, 2022, they announced that they can now offer a way for their clients to receive 90% of their ERTC funds in less than 30 days vs. the estimated 9-12 months (or more) it is presently taking the IRS to process ERTC claims and send out checks to qualified businesses.
According to Irvin Mulholland the principal at ERTC Windfall, "The addition of the Rapid Rebate Option is truly a game changer insofar as giving small business owners who qualify for ERTC funds a way to get an influx of cash within a very short period of time that they can use for whatever working capital needs they have right away."
For more details on the ERTC and to get a free pre-qualification assessment of how much in ERTC funds that your business may be able to qualify for, simply visit the ERTC Windfall website at:
http://ertcwindfall.com
and submit the short form on it to start a claim assessment.
ERTC Windfall
+1 707-938-7502
irvin@ertcwindfall.com
Contact
ERTC WindfallContact
Irvin Mulholland
707-343-8497
http://ertcwindfall.com
Irvin Mulholland
707-343-8497
http://ertcwindfall.com
Categories