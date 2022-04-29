Loveforce International Releases inRchild Warriors and Returns Hollywood Blues to the World
On Friday, April 29, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 29, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles. One of them will be a new release. The other will be a re-release of a Loveforce International Classic. A book giveaway will accompany the two Digital Music Releases.
The First Digital Music single will be a new release of “Warriors” by inRchild. Musically, the song is in the Country-Pop genre. Lyrically the song is about the conquering of indigenous peoples by foreign powers and the warriors on both sides.
Loveforce International will also re-release “Hollywood Blues” by Blues-Rock recording artist Honey Davis. The song is in the Blues music genre. It is an upbeat instrumental Blues. The song was released years ago and is being re-released under Loveforce International’s Old School Music By Old School Artists initiative.
In honor of these two singles, Loveforce International is giving away the e-book version of Classic Children’s Stories You’ve Likely Never Heard by Dr. Goose. The book consists of short children’s stories about a prince trying to find an answer to a question, a kingdom in trouble, a spider that finds salvation and a child trying to save the world.
“We are very pleased to release products of substance this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. Whether it’s a fine instrumental song, a Pop song with deep historical meaning or a book of great children’s stories, all of this week’s releases will make a mark on society,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, April 29 only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
