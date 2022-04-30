Persona Life Skills Social-Emotional Learning Integrates with NetSupport’s classroom.cloud
Persona Education, the UK based edtech company funded by Innovate UK and Google Cloud for Startups, has announced its popular online social-emotional learning platform, Persona Life Skills, will now be linked directly from a new "Connectors" section in NetSupport’s award-winning solution for classroom management, online safety and device management, classroom.cloud.
Bristol, United Kingdom, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With students back in the classroom, concerns around their wellbeing are at an all-time high, especially as educators are finding that some students’ concentration levels are decreasing. Schools are now reviewing how to help support students’ social-emotional skills development, which can help them cope with the challenges life throws at them, in turn, boosting their wellbeing and chances of securing the right job.
Persona Education’s mission is to boost wellbeing and employability for young people everywhere, by developing social-emotional skills which are proven to help. Its online learning platform Persona Life Skills is already accessed directly by tens of thousands of students at hundreds of schools and colleges. The company is now making a step change in its availability by integrating it with NetSupport’s classroom.cloud "Connectors" ecosystem.
NetSupport has always been focused on student wellbeing and has continuously refined its solutions, such as by adding a new online safety toolkit in classroom.cloud to support schools’ efforts in keeping students safe as they learn online. Going one step further, its new ‘Connectors’ section allows seamless access for staff to access a rich ecosystem of complementary EdTech solutions for their school. Persona Life Skills will now be directly linked from classroom.cloud’s via the Connectors.
CEO of NetSupport, Al Kingsley, comments, “It’s important to recognise that wellbeing plays an important part to a student’s success. Equipping students with social-emotional skills is an excellent way to improve academic and personal development. Integrating with Persona Life Skills made perfect sense to help schools access complementary social-emotional solutions and, beyond that, it’s a brilliant solution.”
CEO and Founder of Persona Education, Pete Read, said, “With a 91% student progress rating and very positive feedback from teachers, we know our Persona Life Skills online learning modules and personality insights really help high school students build social-emotional skills for the life challenges they are all facing – whether they are in the classroom or in blended learning. So, the opportunity to offer the platform through classroom.cloud, which enables seamless classroom and remote teaching and learning, is a great fit. This will make it even easier for teachers to guide students to discover their own unique Persona and build life skills that boost their wellbeing and employability.”
Persona Life Skills is the popular online social-emotional learning platform with a unique personality insights framework at its heart, where students age 13-19 develop life skills that help to boost their wellbeing and employability. To date, 240 schools in 28 countries have signed up to use the platform with over 56,000 students.
The platform offers a scaffolded, age-appropriate online learning curriculum for Year 9-13/Grade 8-12 (KS3, KS4, KS5) secondary students, built around Persona’s personality insights framework, rooted in behavioural science, and complementing existing school RSE, PSHE, SEL, life skills and wellbeing lessons.
classroom.cloud also links directly to MYCONCERN, CPOMS, National Online Safety, Nurture, Pobble, Natterhub and many other education solutions, and it also integrates with Google Classroom, ClassLink, Microsoft School Data Sync, Clever and Microsoft Office 365.
About Persona Education
Persona Education is a UK based edtech company developing social-emotional learning solutions for students and educational institutions that boost wellbeing and employability. Its online learning platform Persona Life Skills is built around a unique personality insights framework specially designed for young people, and has been adopted by hundreds of schools and colleges in over 20 countries. For further information contact info@persona-life.com or +44 (0)117 313 2897.
About Persona Life Skills
Persona Life Skills is an online Social-Emotional Learning platform with a unique personality insights framework at its heart, helping schools and colleges boost wellbeing and employability for students age 13 to 19. The scaffolded, age-appropriate curriculum works equally well in the classroom or in blended learning, guiding young people to develop life skills for social, learning and work situations that map to popular benchmarks including Ofsted, ISI, CBSE and more. For further information contact info@persona-life.com or +44 (0)117 313 2897.
About classroom.cloud
Already deployed by schools, MATs and Ministries of Education across the world, from the US to the UK, UAE, and beyond, classroom.cloud provides award-winning teaching, classroom management, online safety and device management tools. From screen sharing and monitoring (all within one environment) to remote control and assessment tools, classroom.cloud makes it easy to lead learning in classrooms and with remote learners, while keeping students safe. For more information, press only: Katie Hall, NetSupport, marketing@netsupportsoftware.com. Visit https://classroom.cloud/
Persona Education’s mission is to boost wellbeing and employability for young people everywhere, by developing social-emotional skills which are proven to help. Its online learning platform Persona Life Skills is already accessed directly by tens of thousands of students at hundreds of schools and colleges. The company is now making a step change in its availability by integrating it with NetSupport’s classroom.cloud "Connectors" ecosystem.
NetSupport has always been focused on student wellbeing and has continuously refined its solutions, such as by adding a new online safety toolkit in classroom.cloud to support schools’ efforts in keeping students safe as they learn online. Going one step further, its new ‘Connectors’ section allows seamless access for staff to access a rich ecosystem of complementary EdTech solutions for their school. Persona Life Skills will now be directly linked from classroom.cloud’s via the Connectors.
CEO of NetSupport, Al Kingsley, comments, “It’s important to recognise that wellbeing plays an important part to a student’s success. Equipping students with social-emotional skills is an excellent way to improve academic and personal development. Integrating with Persona Life Skills made perfect sense to help schools access complementary social-emotional solutions and, beyond that, it’s a brilliant solution.”
CEO and Founder of Persona Education, Pete Read, said, “With a 91% student progress rating and very positive feedback from teachers, we know our Persona Life Skills online learning modules and personality insights really help high school students build social-emotional skills for the life challenges they are all facing – whether they are in the classroom or in blended learning. So, the opportunity to offer the platform through classroom.cloud, which enables seamless classroom and remote teaching and learning, is a great fit. This will make it even easier for teachers to guide students to discover their own unique Persona and build life skills that boost their wellbeing and employability.”
Persona Life Skills is the popular online social-emotional learning platform with a unique personality insights framework at its heart, where students age 13-19 develop life skills that help to boost their wellbeing and employability. To date, 240 schools in 28 countries have signed up to use the platform with over 56,000 students.
The platform offers a scaffolded, age-appropriate online learning curriculum for Year 9-13/Grade 8-12 (KS3, KS4, KS5) secondary students, built around Persona’s personality insights framework, rooted in behavioural science, and complementing existing school RSE, PSHE, SEL, life skills and wellbeing lessons.
classroom.cloud also links directly to MYCONCERN, CPOMS, National Online Safety, Nurture, Pobble, Natterhub and many other education solutions, and it also integrates with Google Classroom, ClassLink, Microsoft School Data Sync, Clever and Microsoft Office 365.
About Persona Education
Persona Education is a UK based edtech company developing social-emotional learning solutions for students and educational institutions that boost wellbeing and employability. Its online learning platform Persona Life Skills is built around a unique personality insights framework specially designed for young people, and has been adopted by hundreds of schools and colleges in over 20 countries. For further information contact info@persona-life.com or +44 (0)117 313 2897.
About Persona Life Skills
Persona Life Skills is an online Social-Emotional Learning platform with a unique personality insights framework at its heart, helping schools and colleges boost wellbeing and employability for students age 13 to 19. The scaffolded, age-appropriate curriculum works equally well in the classroom or in blended learning, guiding young people to develop life skills for social, learning and work situations that map to popular benchmarks including Ofsted, ISI, CBSE and more. For further information contact info@persona-life.com or +44 (0)117 313 2897.
About classroom.cloud
Already deployed by schools, MATs and Ministries of Education across the world, from the US to the UK, UAE, and beyond, classroom.cloud provides award-winning teaching, classroom management, online safety and device management tools. From screen sharing and monitoring (all within one environment) to remote control and assessment tools, classroom.cloud makes it easy to lead learning in classrooms and with remote learners, while keeping students safe. For more information, press only: Katie Hall, NetSupport, marketing@netsupportsoftware.com. Visit https://classroom.cloud/
Contact
Persona Education LtdContact
Stephanie Tan
+44 117 313 2897
www.persona-life.com
Stephanie Tan
+44 117 313 2897
www.persona-life.com
Categories