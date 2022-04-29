Gary S. Williams of Williams Asset Management Honored in Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2022
Columbia, MD, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management, an independent investment and financial planning firm in Columbia, Maryland, announced that its Founder, Gary S. Williams, CFP®, CRPC, AIF® has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. The list is published on Forbes.com.
According to Forbes’, a leading financial publication, the ranking reflects the top advisors across the country. List makers are determined based on a number of criteria including client retention, industry experience and compliance records1.
“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list for the fourth year in a row—a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients,” said Gary Williams. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”
About Williams Asset Management
Williams Asset Management has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 1994. Located at 8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Suite 204 Columbia, MD 21045, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit http://www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or call (410) 740-0220. Advisory Services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, a Registered Investment Adviser.
1Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC., as of 6/30/21. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Overall, 34,925 advisors were considered, and 6,585 (18.8 percent of candidates) were recognized. This recognition and the due-diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The full methodology that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at https://www.shookresearch.com/.
Marie Lee, Director of HR & Executive Assistant to the President
(410) 740-0220
www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com
