Newly Released Vishay ESD Protection Diodes to be Distributed by NYE
New Yorker Electronics Now Offering New Vishay Ultra Low Capacitance Bidirectional Symmetrical (BiSy) ESD Protection Diodes in Silicon Package
Northvale, NJ, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced Vishay’s release of its new CLP Series of ESD Protection Diodes/EMI Filters. The series includes three types of devices: six Single-line ESD Protection Diodes, one 4-line ESD Protection Diode Array and a 2-channel EMI Filter.
The Vishay Semiconductors’ VBUS and VCUT Single-line Diodes are housed in the ultra-compact 0.27mm x 0.3mm x 0.6mm CLP0603-2L package. They are Bidirectional and Symmetrical (BiSy) ESD protection devices that clamp positive and negative overvoltage transients to ground. Connected between the signal or data line and the ground, they offer high isolation (low leakage current, low capacitance) within the specified working range. Due to its short leads and small package size, the diode’s line inductance is very low, allowing fast transients such as an ESD-strike to be clamped with minimal over- or undershoots.
The four-line VBUS54FD-SD1 4-line diode is housed in the 0.27mm x 0.7mm x 1.0mm CLP1007-5L case. It possesses the characteristic of a Z-diode with a high ESD immunity and a very low capacitance. With the VBUS54FD-SD1, four high-speed data lines can be protected against transient voltage signals like ESD (electro static discharge). Connected to the data line (pin 1, 3 and pin 4, 5) and to ground (pin 2) negative transients will be clamped close below the ground level while positive transients will be clamped close above the 5.5V working range. The clamping behavior of the VBUS54FD-SD1 is bidirectional but asymmetrical (BiAs) and so it offers optimal protection for applications running up to 5.5V.
The VEMI256A-SD2 2-Channel EMI-Filter with ESD-Protection is designed in the ultra compact CLP1007-5M package. It too is 0.27mm x 0.7mm x 1.0mm and weighs only 0.45 mg. It provides low leakage current, a line resistance of RS = 60Ohm and a typical cut off frequency of f3dB = 60 MHz.
The entire Chip-Level Package series offers a working range of ±3.3V to ± 15V with low leakage current of less than 0.05µA and a low capacitance of under 0.4pF. The operating temperature range is between -55°C and +150°C which is ideal for usage in smartphones, gaming systems, digital cameras, wearables and automotive devices. They’re RoHS compliant and use lead-free terminations. Because of the very low capacitance of the VBUS03B1-SD0, it can also be used for high-speed data ports like HDMI, USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
