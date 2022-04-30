Impressum Media Inc Just Published New Edition in Firearms Guide Series of Searchable Online Reference Guides
For gunsmiths and shooting industry professionals worldwide, Impressum Media Inc just published a new Firearms Guide 13th Edition that is not only the largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide, gun values guide, but also the largest online Gunsmithing Library.
Published since 2009, for shooting industry professionals, Firearms Guide is used worldwide by private, police and military gunsmiths, gunsmithing schools and students, ballistic labs, sheriffs and police departments, gun shops, public defenders, and law offices in the USA and Internationally.
“The New Firearms Guide 13th Edition is the world’s largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide that presents over 80,000 antique and modern firearms, air guns, and ammunition from 1,633 manufacturers from 62 countries. With its 14 search criteria, Firearms Guide enables fast, complex searches of 80,000 antique and modern guns and side-by-side comparisons of search results. Guns are cross-referenced with the huge ammunition database. Firearms Guide searchable Ammo Database has over 7,000 different rounds with ballistics and ammo pictures and is often used by ballistic labs and police departments. Guns and ammo are presented with prices, tech specifications, features, gun values, ballistic, and up to 12 high-resolution zoomable color pictures. With over 58,000 gun pictures (in resolution up to 4000 x 1240) and with the biggest online visual (graphic) Gun Codes, Proof Marks, Stamps, and Crests Guide, Firearms Guide is a great tool for fast and precise firearms identification of antique and modern civilian and military guns from 1,633 manufacturers and 62 countries," says Chris Mijic, publisher of Firearms Guide.
“Gunsmiths will love the fact that the Gunsmithing Library of the new 13th Edition has over 21,583 zoomable and printable high-resolution gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and antique catalogs that they can zoom in on their large computer screens and print out when they work on a client’s gun. It saves work hours/money for gunsmiths that can now get schematics, parts lists, and armorers manuals instantly and concentrate on their work. After they fix their client’s gun, they can print the manual for that gun and give it to their clients. It is a nice touch that your clients will appreciate.”
“Many Firearms Guide users love the fact that they can use the Firearms Guide completely anonymously, without Google or any search engine or internet provider tracking and archiving the gun-related searches that they can later sell to any client or deliver to the government,” says Chris Mijic, publisher of Firearms Guide. “Firearms Guide offers 100% user privacy.”
Published since 2009 for shooting industry professionals and gun enthusiasts, with its new 13th Edition published at https://www.firearmsguide.com/, Firearms Guide is:
1. A Reference Guide that presents over 80,000 antique and modern firearms, air guns, and ammunition from 1,633 manufacturers from 62 countries.
• Presents models with Tech Specs, Hi-Res Color Pictures, Features, Ballistics, and Prices!
• Searchable reference guide with 14 search criteria – better results than Google
• Over 58,000 high-resolution color pictures of guns in resolutions up to 4000 x 1492!
• Presents Antique and Modern Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles, Shotguns, Fully Automatic Military Guns (Heavy machine guns, Submachine guns, Light machine guns, Automatic Pistols), Tactical Rifles, Air Guns, and Ammunition in all calibers.
2. A Gunsmithing Library with 21,583 zoomable and printable hi-res gun schematics, blueprints, gun manuals, and antique gun catalogs - for all types of antique and modern guns.
3. A Gun Value Guide that presents antique and modern guns with gun values online based on the 100% - 30% condition ratings
• Now you can quickly and precisely estimate the value of each gun in your collection
Firearms Guide 13th Edition is available with free updates at www.firearmsguide.com
About Impressum Media Inc.
Impressum Media Inc., founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, California is the publisher of the Firearms Guide series of digital firearms, air guns & ammunition references & value guides for gun enthusiasts and industry professionals.
Contact Info:
Chris Mijic, Editor of Firearms Guide
Email: Support@firearmsguide.com
Web: www.FirearmsGuide.com
Impressum Media Inc.
www.firearmsguide.com/
