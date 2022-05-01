Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. Announces Office Relocation and Revenue Milestone
After a record £1-million revenue week, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has moved to new premises in Hatton Garden London, GB, to accommodate its impressive growth.
London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 1st, 2022, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. relocated its Knightsbridge offices to new premises that will allow for further expansion due to the company's impressive growth. Sweeping Statements Timepieces, one of the UK’s fastest-growing luxury retailers, recently achieved its first-ever £1-million revenue week placing the company firmly on track for a record-breaking year. The luxury boutique is located in Hatton Garden, London’s historic "Diamond District."
James Sampson, founder of Sweeping Statement Timepieces, said: "We've been looking at this move for some time. We wanted a larger space that embodies the Sweeping Statement Timepieces brand and provides a luxurious, secure setting in which our private clients can lounge and browse."
Sweeping Statement Timepieces has been located in Knightsbridge since its inception in 2021. The company quickly outgrew the property and recognised the need for additional space. In early March of this year, the organisation moved its operations over two weeks into the new premises in Hatton Garden. The new location reflects a continued effort to ensure that the Sweeping Statement Timepieces buying and selling experience is secure, seamless, and personal for its elite clientele which includes globally recognised sports stars; royalty, and high-profile business leaders.
Founded in 2021, Sweeping Statement Timepieces, led by James Sampson, prides itself on supplying and sourcing the finest Swiss timepieces currently available to collectors and investors alike. A trusted Chrono 24 dealer, Sweeping Statement Timepieces offers their clients a carefully curated selection of luxury new and pre-owned timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and many more.
“Savvy investors have long viewed ‘sought after watches’ as an attractive investment proposition. With watch prices increasing year on year, investors have come to view the watch market as a more enjoyable and exciting alternative to art and wine. These sought-after watch models are manufactured in very limited numbers and become rare and exclusive collectibles, driving the demand for the second-hand market and an interest in watch trading,” said James.
The luxury watch market is bigger than ever and demand for these rare timepieces continues to grow. A Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711R sold by Sweeping Statement Timepieces for £125,000 in 2021 will now retail for £250,000 in 2022; an increase of 108%. Similarly, a Rolex Platinum Daytona that in 2021 retailed for £100,000 is now valued at £170,000, an impressive 70% increase.
The ultra-luxury watch market (>$30 000) was worth $8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2025. A 2019 report published by Coutts found that classic watches have increased in value by over 125% since 2005.
James continued: "One of the reasons this move was important for us was to have a space which allowed our clients to immerse themselves in the world of luxury timepiece collection and investment. The watch market can be a daunting place for both new and experienced clients and we wanted to create something that created a welcoming environment for all. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer our customers the best possible advice and service, and now we have the perfect setting in which to do this."
Hatton Garden, London’s prestigious jewellery quarter, is home to over 300 jewellery businesses and remains the most renowned destination in the UK to buy and sell fine jewellery and watches. Best known as London’s historic “Diamond District,” Hatton Garden is located a short walk from Chancery Lane and Farringdon tube stations.
Sweeping Statement Timepieces’ new address is The Arcade (downstairs), 32-33 Hatton Garden, EC1N 8DH.
The Hatton Garden location is by appointment only.
About Sweeping Statement Timepieces:
Since 2021, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has become known for being experts in the Swiss watch market. As a trusted, independent dealer the goal is to connect retailers; royalty; business tycoons; sports professionals, and individuals with the latest in luxury Swiss timepieces currently available. The business prides itself on giving honest advice about the current watch market and presenting its clients with the best available opportunities to enter the exciting world of timepiece investment.
Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. ensures a high-end, discreet and secure purchase experience and continues to bring the best examples of Swiss watchmaking to market.
James Sampson, founder of Sweeping Statement Timepieces, said: "We've been looking at this move for some time. We wanted a larger space that embodies the Sweeping Statement Timepieces brand and provides a luxurious, secure setting in which our private clients can lounge and browse."
Sweeping Statement Timepieces has been located in Knightsbridge since its inception in 2021. The company quickly outgrew the property and recognised the need for additional space. In early March of this year, the organisation moved its operations over two weeks into the new premises in Hatton Garden. The new location reflects a continued effort to ensure that the Sweeping Statement Timepieces buying and selling experience is secure, seamless, and personal for its elite clientele which includes globally recognised sports stars; royalty, and high-profile business leaders.
Founded in 2021, Sweeping Statement Timepieces, led by James Sampson, prides itself on supplying and sourcing the finest Swiss timepieces currently available to collectors and investors alike. A trusted Chrono 24 dealer, Sweeping Statement Timepieces offers their clients a carefully curated selection of luxury new and pre-owned timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and many more.
“Savvy investors have long viewed ‘sought after watches’ as an attractive investment proposition. With watch prices increasing year on year, investors have come to view the watch market as a more enjoyable and exciting alternative to art and wine. These sought-after watch models are manufactured in very limited numbers and become rare and exclusive collectibles, driving the demand for the second-hand market and an interest in watch trading,” said James.
The luxury watch market is bigger than ever and demand for these rare timepieces continues to grow. A Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711R sold by Sweeping Statement Timepieces for £125,000 in 2021 will now retail for £250,000 in 2022; an increase of 108%. Similarly, a Rolex Platinum Daytona that in 2021 retailed for £100,000 is now valued at £170,000, an impressive 70% increase.
The ultra-luxury watch market (>$30 000) was worth $8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2025. A 2019 report published by Coutts found that classic watches have increased in value by over 125% since 2005.
James continued: "One of the reasons this move was important for us was to have a space which allowed our clients to immerse themselves in the world of luxury timepiece collection and investment. The watch market can be a daunting place for both new and experienced clients and we wanted to create something that created a welcoming environment for all. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer our customers the best possible advice and service, and now we have the perfect setting in which to do this."
Hatton Garden, London’s prestigious jewellery quarter, is home to over 300 jewellery businesses and remains the most renowned destination in the UK to buy and sell fine jewellery and watches. Best known as London’s historic “Diamond District,” Hatton Garden is located a short walk from Chancery Lane and Farringdon tube stations.
Sweeping Statement Timepieces’ new address is The Arcade (downstairs), 32-33 Hatton Garden, EC1N 8DH.
The Hatton Garden location is by appointment only.
About Sweeping Statement Timepieces:
Since 2021, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has become known for being experts in the Swiss watch market. As a trusted, independent dealer the goal is to connect retailers; royalty; business tycoons; sports professionals, and individuals with the latest in luxury Swiss timepieces currently available. The business prides itself on giving honest advice about the current watch market and presenting its clients with the best available opportunities to enter the exciting world of timepiece investment.
Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. ensures a high-end, discreet and secure purchase experience and continues to bring the best examples of Swiss watchmaking to market.
Contact
Sweeping Statement TimepiecesContact
James Sampson
07719676147
www.sstimepieces.co.uk/
James Sampson
07719676147
www.sstimepieces.co.uk/
Categories