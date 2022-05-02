Oppenheimer is Pleased to Congratulate Laurence Stanger, Daniel Tacktill and Marc Levin of The Stanger Tacktill Group for Being Named as a Top 401(k) Advisor Team
2021 NAPA Top Definied Contribution Advisor Teams.
Melville, NY, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Association of Plan Advisors has published its annual list of the country’s top retirement plan advisor teams (Top DC Advisor Teams), and The Stanger Tacktill of Oppenheimer has been named to the list based on plan assets under advisement as of December 31, 2021.*
“We are excited to be named by NAPA as a Top DC Advisor Team. We set out to partner with outstanding companies to create a best-in-class 401k plan offering for their loyal employees, and we are grateful to our plan sponsor clients who have made this recognition possible,” says The Stanger Tacktill Group
This list focuses on firms or teams—in a single physical location—who work in the defined contribution space specifically.
“Since their inception, NAPA’s various industry lists have been a valuable Who’s Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors,” noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation’s leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. “This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams with AUA over $100 Million, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation’s private retirement system,” as stated by a NAPA representative.
