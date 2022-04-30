Church of Scientology Nashville Welcomes Community
The Church of Scientology is celebrating its 37th year in Nashville, TN this month, and is opening its doors to the community.
Nashville, TN, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nashville Church of Scientology is celebrating its 37th anniversary this April, and Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church, is welcoming the community to events all year long.
Prior to COVID-19, the church regularly welcomed the community to events on a variety of topics from drug education prevention to weekly writer’s nights for the artistic community. Now with protocols in place to stop the spread of illness, events are regularly happening again in the historic Fall School building on 8th Avenue South.
Built in 1898 in a similar style to the legendary Ryman Auditorium, the 36,000-square-foot Fall School building is a historic landmark. It served as a public school until 1970 and in 2007 the Church purchased the building and meticulously restored it, preserving its original features, such as:
· Its distinctive dark red brick exterior and arched windows,
· Two stained-glass pocket doors that were discovered in the renovation process. They had been concealed behind the walls for nearly a century,
· Original hardwood floors, doors and stairwells,
· Eight solid wood pillars capped with iron,
· The central three-story atrium that these pillars support.
“This church isn’t just our home in Nashville,” Fesler said, “it is a building for the community, and it is a Nashville institution.”
On a global scale, the Church of Scientology has enjoyed greater expansion during the past two decades than in the previous 50 years combined. All the while the Church’s ever-growing humanitarian programs in the fields of drug education, human rights, morals education and disaster relief have positively impacted hundreds of millions of lives.
On a humanitarian mission, the Nashville Church has participated in numerous human rights awareness events and helped create such events as Human Rights Day and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and convocation. Church members, volunteering in the area of drug education, have delivered more than 230 seminars in Tennessee and have distributed more than 60,000 booklets.
“Scientology is an active religion, where one seeks to know life and help people," says Fesler, "and we have the tools to accomplish that. We don’t ask our members to believe, we want them to act.”
Scientology was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1952. The word “Scientology” means “study of wisdom or truth.” To learn more about the Church of Scientology, its programs and courses, visit www.scientology.org or watch the Scientology Network at scientology.tv.
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
www.scientology.org
615-687-4600
www.scientology.org
