Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keep Old Boots for Future Hoof Emergencies
While Cavallo Hoof Boots are made to last, horses can wear them down over time, or riders may want to upgrade to the newest designs available this spring. Keep the old boots. Well-worn Cavallos work well as therapy boots if needed for a hoof emergency.
Certified hoof trimmer Samantha McCormack of Top2Toe Equine Services in Victoria, Australia, recommends keeping older boots in case your horse has a hoof injury or requires stall rest.
“They are good for laminitis, abscesses, and hoof injuries where the hoof has to be bandaged to keep the bandage dry and clean,” McCormack says. “Old boots that don't have much tread left are preferable as they can get trashed when leaving them on a horse 24/7. You want to preserve your new boots for riding. They're also great to loan to clients that are new to boots so they can try them before they buy a pair.”
Rehab Boots
Keep older Cavallos on hand to help your horse feel cushioned and comfortable if he has laminitis or a hoof injury. The older boots are shaped to your horse’s hoof shape and will feel most comfortable during any needed stall rest.
If horses ever have an abscess, soaking can help. Cavallo Hoof Boots are easily modified to become therapy boots by simply taping up the drainage holes to prevent your solution from escaping. Twenty to thirty minutes of soaking in warm salt water will help. Horses can still move around while being treated–unlike the usual method of standing in a bucket. Plus, the boots are less bulky than many boots made for soaking. Here’s a video showing the easy steps to transform your Cavallos into soaking boots: https://youtu.be/CgFA5KAmy-o.
Donate to Rescues
Consider donating old boots to horse rescues. They need all the comfort and protection they can get and many of these associations are operating on a shoestring.
Storage Space
If old boots are stored well, they will be ready when needed. Keep older boots in a cool location where they won’t be exposed to heat. It is best to store Cavallo Hoof Boots in a cool, dry location with good air circulation. Wet boots should be allowed to dry before placing them in storage and should not be stored in the original box or in areas of poor air circulation. Storing the boots in high temperatures or high humidity levels should also be avoided. It is recommended to store boots with all Velcro panels and straps closed to keep them free of hay, hair, dirt, and other debris.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
