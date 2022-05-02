ArcherHall Has Acquired Forensic Pursuit
Sacramento, CA, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall has acquired Forensic Pursuit, a leading provider of digital forensics, electronic discovery, and expert witness services to law firms, corporations, and e-Discovery companies across the United States.
“Forensic Pursuit is one of the largest and most recognized independent digital forensics firms in the country,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “This addition expands ArcherHall’s national reach and adds many talented professionals. The combined organization can provide highly-responsive expertise in all stages of clients’ civil and criminal legal matters."
“Building relationships with thousands of lawyers, law firms, and their end clients over the last 16 years could not have been possible without clients' Trust, state of the art Technology, and our Talented team of expert analysts,” said Robert Kelso, CEO of Forensic Pursuit. “My partners, my team, and I are thrilled at the opportunity to grow with ArcherHall to provide the improved efficiency, bandwidth, and reach of a larger corporate entity, with all of the personalized care, alacritous response, and charming service that Forensic Pursuit is known for.”
The Forensic Pursuit team will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their office and forensic laboratory in Denver and satellite offices in New York, Nashville, Dallas, Albuquerque and Los Angeles.
