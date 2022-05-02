Space Meteorological Technologies (Meteo.Space) Emerges from Stealth Mode
Space Meteorological Technologies (Meteo.Space) recently emerged from three years in stealth mode designing its IP based small form factor imaging system to deliver the needed critical data to address weather, climate, and environmental change monitoring.
Marina del Rey, CA, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Space Meteorological Technologies (Meteo.Space) recently emerged from three years in stealth mode designing its IP based small form factor imaging system to deliver the needed critical data to address weather, climate, and environmental change monitoring.
Accelerating climate and environmental changes is a global problem. Space Meteorological Technologies wants to address the challenges of data diversity, missing data values and high-cost solutions around climate change. “Our solution offers multi-source & multi-dimensional imaging, and big data analytics with fast and affordable systems for commercial, civil and academic directives,” stated Young Choi, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO.
Space Meteorological Technologies recently secured several patents on its unique design and plans to build it prototype by the end of 2022 with space flight testing in 2023.
Accelerating climate and environmental changes is a global problem. Space Meteorological Technologies wants to address the challenges of data diversity, missing data values and high-cost solutions around climate change. “Our solution offers multi-source & multi-dimensional imaging, and big data analytics with fast and affordable systems for commercial, civil and academic directives,” stated Young Choi, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO.
Space Meteorological Technologies recently secured several patents on its unique design and plans to build it prototype by the end of 2022 with space flight testing in 2023.
Contact
Space Meteorological TechnologiesContact
Frank Trevino
+1 303-579-6809
https://www.meteo.space
Frank Trevino
+1 303-579-6809
https://www.meteo.space
Categories