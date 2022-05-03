Loveforce International Announces Its May 2022 Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International announces news about its new Digital Music Single releases for May 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will release seven new Digital Music Singles in May. The singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, inRchild and Ami Cannon. The genres covered will be Soul, R&B, Rock, Pop, Soul-Pop and Pop-Rock. Loveforce International will host book giveaways to honor the releases.
“We’ve got some great songs coming out this month,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Including some very catchy music from Billy Ray Charles and inRchild, solid Rock by Honey Davis and the follow up to Ami Cannon’s April release 'Don’t Cross My Line' which saw her streams rise 1200% over March,” he continued.
The Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
