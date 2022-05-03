Loveforce International Releases a Devilish Diva with a Bright Disposition
On Friday, May 6, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book in honor of them.
Santa Clartia, CA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday May 6, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One for them is by Billy Ray Charles. The Other is by inRchild. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Devilish Diva.” It is an R&B / Soul groove song with chill instrumentation and an energetic backbeat. Lyrically, the song is about a guy who is in love with a girl that is rather spoiled but endearing.
inRchild’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Bright.” The song is an upbeat R&B song with positive, uplifting lyrics. The song attempts to make the listener feel good.
The book being given away is the e-Book version of Stories of The Supernatural by Mark Wilkins. The book consists of several short stories including stories about ghosts, demonic creatures and Death.
“We have great products this week. We are giving away the eBook of supernatural stories as a play on the title of Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single and evening it out with inRchild’s upbeat, inspirational song,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away worldwide on Friday, May 6 only, on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
