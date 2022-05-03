Loveforce International Announces Its May 2022 Book Giveaways
Loveforce International details news about the four books it is giving away in May 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is proud to announce four book giveaways, one on every Friday in May. The books will be given away on May 6, 13, 20 and 27. The four books are in four different genres and by two different authors. The books will be given away in honor of Loveforce International’s Digital Music Singles released in May.
The e-Book being given away on Friday, May 6 will be "Stories of The Supernatural 2," by Mark Wilkins. The book is fiction and is written in the Horror genre. It consists of short stories about ghosts, Demonic beings and monsters.
The e-Book being given away on Friday, May 13, is a sort of anti-superstitious book in the Self-Help genre. It is entitled, "Life Success Book," and its written by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of short articles on how to overcome life’s struggles. Such things as overcoming suffering and failure and goal setting. It also provides inspirational examples from real life stories.
May 20 brings a free book of quotes. The e-Book version of "The Best Quotes About Topics of General Interest," by The Prophet of Life will be given away. Quotes on such topics as Beauty, Love, Happiness, Crime and Punishment, Truth and Wellness are covered in the book.
The month ends with a nonfiction book. The book, "True Stories," by The Prophet of Life, consists of short stories and articles. They are about such things as, fatherhood, a girl who doesn’t exist but is alive, an alarming new trend and public humiliation.
“We are happy to bring our customers as much variety in our book giveaways as we do in our Digital Music Singles,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
All of the May 2022 Loveforce International book giveaways will be of the e-book version of each book. All of the giveaways will be worldwide on Amazon exclusively.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
