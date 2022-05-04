Popion Mobility to Present at ChangeNow in Paris
The US commercial EV battery swapping company was selected over hundreds of companies to introduce its solution at the world’s “largest event for the planet.”
San Francisco, CA, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Popion Mobility Inc., the commercial electric vehicle (EV) energy player, was one of less than a dozen companies to have its solution sponsored by the ChangeNow Summit in Paris, France.
As Popion continues to grow with both truck and bus fleets in North America, it now aims its sights on the European markets.
“It’s about letting EV truck and bus fleets know there is indeed a way to get their cost, usage and production back to diesel levels even with electrification,” said Hadi Hajimiri, Popion’s CEO and Founder.
Shortcomings in battery technology have made true zero emissions strategies very difficult for commercial fleet players. Whether it’s the limited range or the downtime due to charging, the overall productivity and usage cases are directly impacted.
The ChangeNow Summit identifies itself as the “largest event for the planet” and that title is supported with the inclusion of more than 1,000 corporate exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 800 investors from over 120 countries.
“We simply can’t express enough of our gratitude towards the ChangeNow team. We shared our solution, and they immediately began to fast track us through their process. We hoped that was a positive indicator but eventually choosing us to present in front of thousands of interested parties – and at no cost – is really something special for a growing company and technology such as ours” added Don Hammond, Chief Revenue Officer at Popion.
Hajimiri agreed. “We’re just really grateful to ChangeNow. When we look back years from now, I think we’ll be able to say this opportunity really supported the trajectory of the company’s global presence and success. It’s a really exciting time.”
The ChangeNow Summit is located in Paris France and runs from May 19th through the 21st 2022. Attendance to this year’s event is estimated as high as 50,000, originating from all over Europe and the world. Go to www.ChangeNow.World to learn more or about how you can attend.
About Popion: Founded in 2020, Popion Mobility Inc. is a for-profit energy platform company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its mission is to propel the EV truck and bus fleet industries with all the benefits of diesel but with 0% emissions or utilization compromise. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to www.PopionMobility.com.
