xSuite’s Archive Receives Certification for SAP ILM
SAP Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) and xSuite's archive solution serve SAP user companies implementing GDPR-related requirements.
Ahrensburg, Germany, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The xSuite Group has developed a new SAP ILM add-on for its electronic archive. The solution was certified by SAP in March for the use of the SAP WebDAV storage interface. The background: Many of SAP's major customers using xSuite solutions use the SAP ILM, which automatically locks and deletes personal data in SAP, to ensure GDPR compliancy. Now they have the SAP-certified archive solution "xSuite Archive Prism WebDAV for SAP ILM" for use.
GDPR compliance in data handling already worked with xSuite’s archive. The archive included all functions necessary, including the important ability to define retention periods and to lock documents, making them tamper-proof ("legal hold"). However, larger SAP customer companies in particular now rely on SAP ILM. "Information lifecycle management" means taking a holistic view of data and documents throughout their lifecycle. It can be used to manage and implement compliance requirements resulting from not only the European GDPR, but also other international directives, all from a central hub. For this, certification of the ILM interface of the connected archive is recommended. The xSuite Group has now taken this step.
SAP ILM can also be used for regular and automatic deletion of documents and data that are no longer required if, for instance, their retention periods have expired. This prevents unnecessary accumulation of data that is no longer needed and makes projects like S/4HANA migration much easier to implement.
About xSuite Group
Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.
xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.
Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2021, the company generated total sales of €40 million.
GDPR compliance in data handling already worked with xSuite’s archive. The archive included all functions necessary, including the important ability to define retention periods and to lock documents, making them tamper-proof ("legal hold"). However, larger SAP customer companies in particular now rely on SAP ILM. "Information lifecycle management" means taking a holistic view of data and documents throughout their lifecycle. It can be used to manage and implement compliance requirements resulting from not only the European GDPR, but also other international directives, all from a central hub. For this, certification of the ILM interface of the connected archive is recommended. The xSuite Group has now taken this step.
SAP ILM can also be used for regular and automatic deletion of documents and data that are no longer required if, for instance, their retention periods have expired. This prevents unnecessary accumulation of data that is no longer needed and makes projects like S/4HANA migration much easier to implement.
About xSuite Group
Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.
xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.
Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2021, the company generated total sales of €40 million.
Contact
xSuite Group GmbH, GermanyContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Categories