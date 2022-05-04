Kachoolie Automated Tank Gauge Cyber Box Now Available
The patent pending Kachoolie Cyber Box protects the highly vulnerable tank gauges installed at tens of thousands of gas stations, against cyber attacks that can easily shut down these stations creating fuel shortages and economic havoc.
New Bern, NC, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cyber attacks on gas stations, considered to be part of the critical energy infrastructure by CISA, can shut down the fuel supply chain causing havoc worse than that caused by the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack or the shutdown of all of Iran’s gas stations last January. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, CISA is on high alert for cyber attacks on critical infrastructures.
The patent pending Kachoolie Cyber Box protects the highly vulnerable tank gauges installed at tens of thousands of gas stations, against cyber attacks that can easily shut down these stations.
The Kachoolie Cyber Box is a Plug and Play device that enhances the popular TCP/IP polling tank gauge communications method, by protecting against cyber attacks and also providing real time tank inventory information rather than periodic tank gauge readings.
The Kachoolie Cyber Box is a “Plug and Play” device which is simply connected to the same network as the tank gauge. It can be installed by anyone, there is no configuration required.
The Kachoolie Cyber Box is an affordable zero maintenance device that is more effective than costly firewalls, VPNs and other protection solutions which have expensive and complex maintenance requirements.
Jack Chadowitz, founder of Kachoolie said, “Since 2015 when tank gauge vulnerability was published, the only security options offered for tank gauges are partially effective, complex and expensive. Today over 5,000 tank gauges are still totally open to attack, and tens of thousands of tank gauges have primitive security that may be already compromised.
"The Kachoolie Cyber Box is affordable. It enhances the installed TCP/IP hardware by adding security, providing real time inventory and removing the need for expensive Internet connections and network configuration.
"The Kachoolie Cyber Box is self configuring and is designed to be installed by anyone.
"We designed a solution that is effective and simple and that should be easily adopted, especially by those who are concerned that their current means of communicating with tank gauges could be a threat to the national energy infrastructure.”
Contact
KachoolieContact
Jack Chadowitz
339-206-3583
www.kachoolie.com
whatsapp +1 3392063583
Skype jackchadowitz
