We Insure Things Accepted to 757 Start Up Studios
Norfolk, VA, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- We Insure Things, a startup that created the first-of-its kind digital insurance marketplace, has been accepted into 757 Startup Studios in Norfolk, Virginia. This is a huge accomplishment for the company and will help further their growth and development. The program provides mentorship and resources to help startups succeed. As part of the program, the team at We Insure Things will have access to office space, meeting rooms, and mentors who are experienced in business and technology. They will also be able to take advantage of the many events that 757 Startup Studios hosts each year, which will help them to network and connect with other entrepreneurs.
We Insure Things is a digital insurance marketplace that allows users to compare quotes for car, home, drone, and life insurance. Director of the company, Logan Wease, says that this opportunity will allow them to take their business to the next level. "757 Startup Studios provides us with an amazing opportunity to work alongside some of the most successful startups in the area," says Wease. "We are honored to be considered one of the success stories, and look forward to everything they can offer us as we work to change the insurance industry."
We Insure Things plans to use the resources of the program to improve their digital insurance marketplace and better serve their customers. With an ever-growing industry like Insurtech, it's important for companies like We Insure Things to continue innovating and expanding their reach.
For more information, please contact
Logan Wease
Logan@weinsurethings.com
702-899-1788
We Insure Things is a leading provider of digital insurance solutions, helping businesses and individuals secure the coverage they need online. In today's changing world, it is more important than ever to have a partner you can trust when it comes to your insurance needs.
Source: We Insure Things
