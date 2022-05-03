Roofmaxx Treatment Will Protect the YMCA of Southwest Washington While Reserving Funds for Programs
Kelsi, WA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday Morning, May 7, 2022, The YMCA of Southwest Washington will be having its 40,000 square feet of asphalt shingle roofing treated with an innovative new roof treatment made from safe, natural oils that will rejuvenate their aging roof for a fraction of the cost of replacement. The treatment is protected by a five year warranty providing comfort while budgeting for the future.
The YMCA of Southwest Washington is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving Cowlitz County since 1923. The YMCA provides recreation, education, and healthy living programs for children, adults, families and seniors. The YMCA provides financial assistance for membership and program fees for those people who have a low income. The staff also raises money to support free swimming lessons and reduced fees for summer camp for those in need.
Having this treatment done will save the facility hundreds of thousands vs the cost of a new roof. “That savings goes directly into the programs that serve our community,” said Joel Davis who is a member serving in the organization's board of directors.
Technical, economic and environmental performance tests from the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences not only deemed Roof Maxx safe for the environment and its inhabitants but also has been shown to have a positive environmental impact including the amount of landfill waste that would be seen with the unnecessary disposal of an asphalt roof. All of this is good news for the natural beauty of Longview Washington including the nearby rivers, mountains, lake and parks. It’s also good for the safety of the people the YMCA’s facility and programs serve.
On the day of treatment, the community is invited to observe the application from the nearby park or parking lot. KRQT Rocket 107.1 will be hosting a live radio show from 11am to 3pm.
Some refreshments will be provided. There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the YMCA programs and the Roof Rejuvenation treatment throughout the day.
For more information or any press inquiries, please contact Joel Davis at 360.442.9151 or jdavis@roofmaxx.com
