Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keeping Horse Hooves Safe on Asphalt
With many spring and summer parades and events, this is the time horses slip when traveling over asphalt roads. Preparing hooves for the slick surface will keep horses safe and healthy. Cavallo's hoof boots can help.
Denver, CO, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Hoof Boots help horses keep their footing while riding in spring and summer parades or while driving over asphalt roads (https://www.cavallo-inc.com). Any horse can slip while walking on asphalt roads. Barefoot horses do not slip as often as shod horses, but the hard surface can cause fatigue. It's easy to pop on Cavallo Hoof Boots to provide traction so that horses don’t slip and have cushioning on any terrain. As an option to avoid slipping, use Cavallo studs: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/hoof-boot-studs.
Barefoot horses need protection when stepping over rocky terrain–and the smooth, hard roads. Bare hooves on aggressive terrain aren’t comfortable for the horse or rider. The Cavallo Horse & Rider company works with several horse owners who drive their horses on the roads. Emma Massingale‘s talented herd travels throughout the United Kingdom wearing Cavallo Horse Hoof Boots. They embark on daily adventures– driving on asphalt and often on rough ground and in remote areas. Massingale is careful to boot her horses with Trek (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots/) and CLBs (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/) to give them maximum protection and comfort.
Staying Put
Massingale wanted to keep her horses barefoot but knew that they needed protection as she traveled on all kinds of roads. Her horses are barefoot at home and wear Cavallos when they hit the road. When she began trekking out with hoof boots on her horses, she worried about the boots’ ability to stay on.
“I was introduced to Cavallo Hoof Boots and, to be honest, I was at the point of thinking that barefoot really wasn’t going to work for me,” Massingale says. “But I spoke to the team at Cavallo and thought I would give their Trek boots a ‘go.’ When the boots arrived, my first thoughts were that they look like they might stay on. After using them on my team over the past years, I can honestly say that I have never lost one.”
Pain-free Drives
Nicole Pinto, of Pinto Carriage Works, LLC (http://www.pintocarriageworks.com/), drives her horses for appearances at birthday parties, weddings, and special events around Northeast Florida– and all locations include her horses moving over asphalt.
Pinto says she’s protecting her horses’ hooves in the best way possible when they wear their Cavallo Boots while traveling on the roads– and on asphalt driveways and paths around her event locations. The boots help keep her horses from slipping when the roads are smooth–and protect hooves from gravel areas and loose asphalt along the way.
“I haven't seen a single slip on any hard surface since starting to use these boots,” Pinto says. “My horses are happy to move out at any time with their boots on. The one thing that I have noticed is that their movements are more fluid on pavement with the boots on. These give my horses a lot of confidence on the roads. It doesn't matter if it's gravel, pavers, pavement, or brick— they know they can walk across it confidently without fear of a weird pressure affecting their hooves.”
Pinto says the boots also show others that she cares for her horses’ hooves.
“I have a lot of birthday party guests that comment on [the horses’] boots and are impressed that we are looking after their feet,” she says. “We also have one wedding venue that will only use us because we use boots– they have a lot of gravel and have horses themselves. The boots help show the public that we care about our babies.”
Find the right pair of boots to protect hooves from the roads this summer and all year long. Check out their fitting guide to get the pair of hoof boots that fits best (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/measuring-and-fitting/). Have fun at the parades.
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide horse owners to transition to barefoot or ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
