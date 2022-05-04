Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Horse & Rider's Hoof Boots for Performance This Spring
At the start of the 2022 show season, dressage riders report that Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek hoof boots allow them to keep their horses barefoot and comfortable.
Lexington, KY, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At the start of the 2022 show season, dressage riders report that Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek hoof boots allow them to keep their horses barefoot and comfortable (https://www.cavallo-inc.com). More and more dressage riders worldwide trust Cavallo Hoof Boots to help when horses transition to barefoot. Dressage riders trust the boots to perform when riding complex riding tests.
Cavallo Hoof Boots are made to help horses move easily and effortlessly. In addition, Cavallos are a must-have for helping hoof ailments and adding cushion for shod or barefoot horses during trailer rides.
World-Class Dressage
English rider Ella Whatman’s mare (https://www.instagram.com/mybaybea), Postie, is in training so she can compete in dressage shows while wearing hoof boots. The six-year-old Thoroughbred consistently lost her metal shoes, prompting Whatman to enter the Cavallo barefoot and booted world.
Before transitioning to barefoot hoof care, Whatman said Postie’s shoeing routine was problematic.
“She was a nightmare,” Whatman says. “The longest a shoe lasted was three weeks, and the shortest was walking to the field! She is still growing a lot. The combination of her being incredibly bum-high and having a slight clubfoot made it impossible to keep shoes on. My farrier and I decided to try her barefoot, and she’s doing so well!”
Whatman relies on Trek boots for her training sessions.
“I chose the Trek boots [because] they are lightweight and breathable,” she says. “My friend has a pair she uses for long-distance riding, and she swears by them, so I thought I’d try them. They’ve proven to be very durable without being too rigid. I love how flexible and durable they are. They’re incredibly easy to get on and off, but stay put when riding. They’re also very lightweight and breathable.
“At the moment, I use them for training and hacking,” Whatman says. “Once Postie is ready to compete, I’ll be using them out and about, too. Most events near me allow them, so I will definitely be using them to compete in.”
Postie approves of her new footwear. Whatman says the mare moves perfectly with the boots on.
“Postie doesn’t notice them, which is the best outcome! They work in harmony with her to provide her with the support she needs.”
Performance Grade
Spanish dressage rider and veterinarian Jessica Madueño first needed support for her new horse’s sore hoof–then began riding in the boots. She reports that the boots allow her horse to trot and canter in style.
“When Castuo arrived home, he wore horseshoes, and he was lame on his left foot because the previous owner trimmed too much,” Madueño says. “He rested until July when at last, he recovered a little bit. Meanwhile, we took this time to get to know each other better and did some light groundwork. It is very important to me to train the brain as well as much as the body. Then we started using the Trek Cavallo Hoof Boots. I will never forget the first time we used the boots. He was the happiest horse—his trot and canter were absolutely stunning! Thanks to the boots, we can do dressage, hike outside, and trick train without pain…. We cannot be happier with the boots as they fit perfectly and never lose them during our training.”
Trek for Dressage
The Trek boot is designed to move (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots). They are the most flexible, durable, breathable, and user-friendly addition to the Cavallo Hoof Boot collection. The honeycomb design of Trek maximizes strength and minimizes weight for the comfortable performance horses deserve.
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide horse owners transition to barefoot and ride in any sport.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products.
