Playwrights Local Announces “The Phoenix Society” by Peter Lawson Jones, Presented with Life Exchange Center (LEC)
Workshop production of new play exploring recovery from mental health and chemical dependency disorders is directed by Terrence Spivey and runs May 20 through 29 at Waterloo Arts.
Cleveland, OH, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Playwrights Local announces The Phoenix Society, a new play by Peter Lawson Jones exploring mental health and chemical dependency disorders. Directed by Terrence Spivey, this starkly realistic drama runs May 20 through 29 at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts. This workshop production is presented in partnership with Life Exchange Center (LEC), a certified peer support drop-in center in Cleveland. A full description of the play can be found at http://www.playwrightslocal.org/the-phoenix-society/. Tickets can be purchased directly at https://playwrights-local.ticketleap.com.
The Phoenix Society is a new drama written by local playwright, actor, and politician Peter Lawson Jones. Directed by Terrence Spivey, this starkly realistic work follows the journey of Will Coulter, a widower with a teenage daughter, as he comes home from the war in Afghanistan. Returning to his hometown of Cleveland, Will brings with him a debilitating case of PTSD and depression as well as a drug addiction, the severity of which he denies. Will fights to stay clean and to establish a healthy lifestyle. Eventually, he hears about a group called the “Phoenix Society,” whose members share his struggles and are available to help. Like Will, the men and women of this support circle continue to battle mental health and substance abuse challenges of their own. Can Will find his way to them, and can they in turn save him?
The Phoenix Society is presented by Playwrights Local in partnership with Life Exchange Center (LEC). LEC is a consumer-directed, certified peer support drop-in center with a mission to empower its members' recovery from mental health and chemical dependency disorders. LEC commissioned this original play, The Phoenix Society, to inspire hope to its members, their loved ones, and anyone who has begun rebirth in recovery. Find additional information on LEC at www.lifeexchangecenter.org and connect with them on social media at www.facebook.com/LifeExchangeCenter.
The author of The Phoenix Society, Peter Lawson Jones, is a Cleveland-based playwright, actor, and politician. He is a member of both Actors’ Equity and SAG-AFTRA, and has appeared in over twenty films (White Boy Rick, Alex Cross, The Assassin’s Code, Starve), on network television (NBC’s Chicago Fire and ABC’s Detroit 1-8-7), and on stages throughout Northeast Ohio. Among his theatrical credits are Picnic, Inherit the Wind, The Great White Hope, The Member of the Wedding, Ruined, and Ceremonies in Dark Old Men. Peter’s drama The Bloodless Jungle, which is slated to be staged this year at The King Arts Complex in Columbus, Ohio, has enjoyed two full productions at Ensemble Theatre in Cleveland Heights and has had staged readings at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Black Theatre Festival. Peter’s play The Family Line has been produced at Karamu, Ohio University, and Harvard University, where he received his bachelor’s (magna cum laude) and law degrees. Peter is also an attorney and business consultant. He formerly served as a councilman and vice mayor in Shaker Heights, a member of the Ohio General Assembly and as a Cuyahoga County commissioner. As an actor, Peter can next be seen on Christmas Day in A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Find additional information on Peter at www.peterlawsonjones.com.
The cast of The Phoenix Society includes Prophet Seay, Joyce Linzy, Logan Dior Williams, Luther Pete Robinson, Kenny Charles, Laprise Marie Johnson, and additional real-life members of LEC appearing as part of the ensemble. The creative team behind the scenes includes Andre Brown (stage manager), Marcus Dana (lighting designer), Tom Hayes (technical director), and David Todd (production manager).
The Phoenix Society runs May 20 through 29, 2022, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm. All shows will be at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts (397 E. 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44110). Tickets for this workshop production are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and groups. Group packages can be arranged by contacting Playwrights Local at info@playwrightslocal.org or (216) 302-8856. All seats are general admission with accommodations available upon request. There is a special half-price dress rehearsal on Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 pm. In addition, there are special post-show receptions held off-site on Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 29. Information regarding the receptions is available at http://www.playwrightslocal.org/the-phoenix-society/.
All patrons must wear masks covering both the nose and mouth while in attendance for all performances. Surgical masks will be provided at no cost at the box office. Playwrights Local reserves the right to revise its Covid response in the event of another spike in cases or similar health crisis. For additional information, consult our policy at www.playwrightslocal.org/safety.
About the Company
Playwrights Local is a theater company in Cleveland. As a playwrights’ center, our goal is to provide a home for dramatic writing in Northeast Ohio. We offer classes and workshops, produce original plays, provide networking opportunities, and engage the community through outreach projects. Learn more about us at www.playwrightslocal.org. Make your tax-deductible contributions to our 501(c)(3) group at www.playwrightslocal.org/donate.
