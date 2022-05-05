Gastronomica Global Gives American Foodservice Buyers Access to Emerging European Gourmet Food & Wine Brands
Foodservice & HoReCa buyers attending the National Restaurant Association Show in May will have the opportunity to discover premium brands that have never been available before to the U.S. market by visiting booth 8661.
Chicago, IL, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 6 emerging Italian food brands together with 4 Corsican wineries will be attending the National Restaurant Association Show thanks to the efforts of Gastronomica Global and their mission to make these gourmet food & wine brands available in the United States.
A new player in the foodservice industry, Gastronomica Global LLC was founded in January 2022 to fill the gap between international food buyers in the grocery retail, foodservice and HoReCa sectors and the medium sized gourmet food producers in Europe that face export barriers.
The Gastronomica Global mission is to remove the barriers to market that face small and medium Italian and European food producers such as brand development, trade show planning and attendance, trade partnership development, logistics, labeling, certifications and export operations.
Gastronomica Global LLC offers a mix of solutions from “phygital” buying events, online B2B commerce and in-person events. Up next for the company is a B2B marketplace for international buyers to discover their current catalog of thousands of products from over 70+ Italian food and French wine producers.
“We believe that wholesale portals and online marketplaces are really setting the tone for the industry, but we also understand that small and medium sized Italian food producers don’t have the time or resources to manage these tools themselves.
"We also still believe that food should be tasted, and a major part of our strategy for getting these emerging brands to market is the participation in trade shows along with hosting our own 'phygital' buying events. We basically send buyers a huge box with all of our new products and then we set up individual video calls online to go through them, so far they have been a great way to get new products in the hands of buyers,” continues Nardiello.
Some of the brands that will be present in the Gastronomica Global booth at the NRA SHOW are Terra Nostra, CLOS SANTINI LA VILLA ANGELI, Excellent Award Winning Corsican Wines . EMILIANA, Certified USDA Organic Balsamic Vinegar di Modena I.G.P e Balsamic Vinegar Infused Condiments. Carpinello Easy spreadable Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese and MAVè , Vegan Stracchino, vegan mayo, vegan spreadable cheese. PANIFICIO FANTUZZI , Gold Winners of "Italy's best Panettone" 100% Artisan production. LATTERIA SAN PIETRO, Kosher Certified & Organic Certified Grana Padano PDO. DE PALMA AZIENDA AGRICOLA, Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Ceramic & Glass Bottles
Gastronomica Global provides services that allows food retailers and foodservice and HoReCa buyers to easily procure from these gourmet European emerging brands with all logistics, labeling and order fulfillment optimized including marketing and sales support.
As fewer American buyers head to European trade shows in light of current events and restrictions caused by the pandemic, Gastronomica Global LLC provides important procurement opportunities for U.S. buyers who want to discover emerging gourmet brands.
Contact
Giusy Grilli
+393357528461
www.gastronomicaglobal.com
