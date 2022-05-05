Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Hosts Grand Opening of Natick Mall (MA) Location with Day of Art & Design Talks as Part of Boston Design Week
This is the first time Boston Design Week is extending programming to Natick, MA and featured speakers are from varied backgrounds and disciplines.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces will host a day of Art & Design Talks as part of Boston Design Week leading up to the official Grand Opening of their Natick Mall location, located in the Neiman Marcus Wing next to Louis Vuitton. The Art & Design Talks and the Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, May 7 at noon and runs through 4:00 pm at The Vibe at Natick Mall, with the Official Grand Opening of Zero Empty Spaces / Natick Mall happening at 5:00 pm.
The former Burberry store turned Working Artist Studios is one of the company’s most ambitious build-out yet, it keeps the aesthetic of a luxury store and combines it with working artist studios. The twelve (12) person working artist studio has seven (7) spaces still available and is open during mall hours (Monday-Sunday). The rent is $4.50 / sq. ft. inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 104 sq. ft. – 238 sq. ft.).
The pioneering working artist studio concept drew interest from the Boston Design Week organizers as the co-founders were featured speakers in the past. This connection with Boston Design Week led the co-founders of Zero Empty Spaces to propose a day of Art & Design Talks in conjunction with the much-anticipated Grand Opening of their first out-of-state location.
"It has been a great joy and honor to collaborate with the Boston Design Week organizers on producing and promoting this day of Art & Design Talks at Natick Mall," added Co-Founder / Managing Partner, Evan Snow.
"We try to bring in all of our relationships that benefit the properties we are in and putting together these Art & Design Talks and hosting them at this new 30,000 sq ft open area on the lower level by Neiman Marcus at Natick Mall right outside our space is something we are incredibly excited about," said Snow.
The Schedule, Topics and Speakers are below:
12:00pm - 1:00pm (5 min. Q&A)
Speaker: Joyce Crieger / Artist/Curator
Topic: Public Sculpture in Boston and Beyond
1:00pm - 1:30pm (5 min. Q&A)
Speaker: Kevin Baldwin / Artist
Topic: eyeMusic: At the Intersection of Visual Art and Sound
1:30pm - 2:30pm (5 min. Q&A)
Speaker: Maria Finkelmeier / MF Dynamics
Topic: Creating Memory through Sound, Sight, and Feel.
2:30pm - 3:30pm (5 min Q&A)
Speaker: Caleb Hawkins / Masary Studios
Topic: American Shopping Malls and The Future of High Tech Artworks: How art can play a role in creating new perceptions of familiar spaces.
3:30pm - 4:00pm (5 min Q&A)
Speaker: Athena Pandolf / Executive Director of the Natick Center Cultural District.
Topic: Why Culture is Crucial for Community?
Zero Empty Spaces Grand Opening
5:00pm – 8:00pm (live DJ, light refreshment and bites)
Art aficionados, shoppers and interested artists are invited to partake in this free event done in collaboration with Boston Design Week and hosted at Natick Mall. To find out more about the speakers and topics, visit https://bit.ly/3LGPnxO.
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Doral, Hallandale, Saint Petersburg, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Sarasota. For more information, visit zeroemptyspaces.com.
